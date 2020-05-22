The Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, said this Friday that should not “progress with opening measures” of the current coronavirus isolation “neither on the province side (of Buenos Aires), nor on the City side”, by providing this morning a report to the media.

The official assured that “the permit control strategy” for the movement of people must be adjusted and warned of the need to “decrease the amount of transportation” at this stage of the quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We know that in three or four weeks we will have a case increaseYes, for which we are working severely, and we ask the entire community to accompany us, so that this amount is as small as possible and so that our society suffers as little as possible, “Quirós explained.

With 226 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, the new coronavirus patients totaled 1,877 in the vulnerable neighborhoods of Buenos Aires and the death toll remained at 17 people, the City Government reported this morning.

In the official text, published today through Administrative Decision 876/2020, it is clarified that “in all cases, the organization of shifts should be guaranteed, if applicable, and the modes of work and transportation that guarantee distance measures and hygiene necessary to reduce the risk of contagion of the Covid-19 “.

The 226 new infected accounted for almost 60% of the diagnoses of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday in the entire jurisdiction of Buenos Aires, which were 395, according to the official report.

Across the city of Buenos Aires, positive diagnoses are 5,200, with 168 people dead.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, indicated that the increase in the curve of coronavirus infections in the City is due to the evolution of the disease and the change in strategy in the search for asymptomatic patients, with door-to-door testing in the neighborhoods vulnerable.

The official referred to the Detect Program that is carried out with the national government in these neighborhoods in search of people with symptoms, suspected cases and close ties to them, for their isolation, with the aim of mitigating the spread of Covid-19. .

In this sense, in the meeting with the press, it was reported that 1,411 tests were carried out in the Padre Mujica neighborhood (ex Villa 31) of Retiro, which confirmed 839 cases; 654 tests were carried out in the Barrio Padre Ricciardelli (ex villa 1.11.14) of Flores, with 288 positives; and in 21.24 of Barracas 176 tests were carried out, in which 35 patients were detected.

“We are going to continue with the same strategy, tomorrow we start the Detect Program in neighborhood 15 and on Tuesday in neighborhood 20”Quirós said during the meeting with the press at the Buenos Aires government headquarters.

