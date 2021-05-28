Quirónsalud Marbella organizes a campaign to collect solidarity items in favor of the NGO DEBRA Piel de Mariposa

Share

The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has organized a campaign to collect second-hand items in favor of the NGO DEBRA Piel de Mariposa. The solidarity call will be developed from May 31 to June 6 coinciding with the first edition of the volunteer week promoted by the Quirónsalud group throughout its network of health centers in Spain.

Volunteer Week 2021 Poster

The Marbella hospital initiative It is open to employees of the health center itself, as well as residents of the city who are interested in participating in this proposal. The objective of the call seeks gather as many items as possible, preferably decorative objects, to supply the shops with goods that can be sold.

“The items donated in this campaign will be displayed in our wonderful solidarity shops, with the help of our volunteer team. These sales are our main source of income for programs to support people due to Butterfly Skin disease ”, explains the director of DEBRA Butterfly Skin in Marbella, Evanina Morcillo Makow.

DEBRA Piel de Mariposa is a non-profit NGO declared of Public Utility. It is the only Spanish social platform made up of families with people affected by a disease without a cure, Epidermolysis bullosa, or Butterfly Skin, named for the extreme fragility of the skin of those affected to whom any friction can cause injuries. Currently serves more than 300 families in all Spain.

The NGO also has suffered the ravages of the pandemic. Their resources have been seriously affected due to the decrease in their sales in solidarity stores as well as to canceling all your fundraising events. From the management of the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella they encourage all their staff and neighbors to participate in this initiative.

All those interested in collaborating in the campaign to collect second-hand items can come uninterruptedly to the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital (Avenida Severo Ochoa, 22) or call 952 77 42 00.