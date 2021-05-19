Quirónsalud Marbella incorporates a state-of-the-art 3D mammograph for the early diagnosis of breast disease

Share

The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital just added to the Image Diagnostic Unit a new state-of-the-art 3D mammograph for the early detection of breast pathology. Its integration responds to the objectives established by the Marbella hospital in the section on continuous improvement of their quality of care, betting on state-of-the-art equipment that guarantees greater precision in diagnostic tests.

The main advantage offered by this mammography machine is its high efficacy in the detection of breast cancer. “It greatly increases the chances of early-stage invasive and non-invasive cancer detection. Likewise, the detection of suspicious microcalcifications is more effective, it is calculated that it is 89% more accurate compared to conventional mammography ”, explains the radiodiagnosis specialist, Dr. David Blanco.

3D mammography provides a high-resolution three-dimensional image whose quality is far superior to two-dimensional mammography. In just a few seconds it is possible to visualize all the breast tissue, which is a great advantage in the detection of breast cancer. “The precision of the tomosynthesis avoids unnecessary tests (what we call second call) for the performance of an ultrasound, biopsy or resonance that confirms a suspicious diagnosis. By obtaining greater certainty in the diagnosis, we were able to eradicate the anxiety of the recent patients who until now had been forced to have this second consultation when there was a suspicion of the presence of a tumor ”, says Dr. Blanco.

For her part, the radiologist Anna Alessandra Bellinvia points out another of the advantages of the new 3D mammograph of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital relative to the detection of nodules in breasts, especially in those that are more dense. “Tomosynthesis offers us a three-dimensional image in which the existence of the lesion and its precise location can be clearly appreciated. This technique improves sensitivity in the dense breast by 15-20% compared to digital mammography ”.

In this list of benefits, the specialists of the Image Diagnostic Service from the Marbella hospital point out that the new equipment minimizes radiation dose to the patient and offers greater comfort for women during the scan time, since the compression in the taking of the images is less. “Regardless of the age and density of the patient’s breast, this test is now better tolerated due to the rounded shape of the compressor. The paddles are curved and apply a uniform compression throughout the breast, reducing pain in this area and in the area next to the chest ”they indicate.

Mammography is a recommended test from 40 years of age in patients without risk factors as a family history. Breast cancer is the most common tumor in western women. According to data from the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Spain around 33,307 new breast cancers are diagnosed per year.