Quirónsalud Marbella hosts a blood donation day on July 21

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella has announced the celebration of a new blood donation day for next Wednesday July 21. As usual, the Mobile Unit of the Malaga Blood Transfusion Center will be located in front of the facilities of the Marbella center during the morning of that day.

As a novelty, this time, it will not be necessary to request an appointment. Those interested in participating in this initiative should approach the bus enabled for donations where the medical team traveling to Marbella will carry out a questionnaire to the object verify your suitability for donating blood.

The call is open to the public, residents of the area and visitors to the city, as well as hospital staff Quirónsalud Marbella. The established schedule will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information, you can contact the Blood Transfusion Center of Malaga on the telephone numbers 951034120/951034121

I have passed the Covid-19, can I donate blood?

There is no scientific evidence to confirm the transmission of the virus through blood transfusion. Restrictions in this regard are directed at protect medical personnel assisting donations and to the donors themselves. In general, it is advised that 28 days have elapsed since the total cessation of all symptoms related to the disease. The medical professionals of the Mobile Unit will inform the donor of the deadlines established for comply with the security protocol.