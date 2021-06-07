Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital signs a collaboration agreement with CEPYME

Share

The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital and its affiliated center, the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center have subscribed a collaboration agreement with CEPYME, the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises of Fuengirola-Mijas. The materialization of this agreement was held yesterday at the meeting held at the headquarters of the business platform between the president of this group, Ana de la Torre Oya, and the head of the commercial department of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Monica Esteso McKillop.

Through this agreement, the nearly 300 CEPYME partners will receive direct information related to the portfolio of services of the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center, attached to the Marbella hospital. The relationship with the business community of Fuengirola responds to the commitment made by the Quirónsalud health group in the province of Malaga and its firm commitment to the consolidation of the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center as a benchmark in the healthcare field.

Last April, the management of the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella announced the reinforcement of the consultations of the Fuengirola medical center and the incorporation of medical professionals from different specialties, in addition to the implementation of a specific sampling point for the diagnosis of Covid-19 tests. This new stage of the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center has meant a direct extension of the consultation hours and increase of their availability of appointments with the different specialists.

Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center

The Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center is the only private 24-hour healthcare center from the Fuengirola and Mijas area. It has a 24-hour emergency service, Clinical Analysis and Radiology Laboratory, as well as a wide portfolio of medical and surgical specialties (Internal Medicine, Otolaryngology, Cardiology, Urology, Pulmonology, Gynecology, General and Digestive Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Endocrinology, Maxillofacial Surgery , Nephrology, Ophthamology, Dermatology, Digestive System, Aesthetic Medicine).

The Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center is located at Paseo Jesús Santos Rein, number 19 in Fuengirola and the contact telephone number is 952 461 444.