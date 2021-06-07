Quirónsalud Marbella expands its portfolio of Services with a new Aesthetic Medicine Unit

Share

The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has just released a new Unit of Aesthetic Medicine for the application of the latest minimally invasive rejuvenation techniques. This specialty, which already has an open agenda, is incorporated into the portfolio of services of the Marbella hospital and its Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center, whose agendas in both cases are already open for consultation.

One of the priorities of the Unit Aesthetic Medicine is to achieve transmit the concept of natural beauty through minimally invasive techniques.

“More and more patients are requesting treatments that provide natural, discreet and reversible beauty. At present the most demanded are dermal fillers with hyaluronic acid and botulinum toxin ”, explains the head of this new Unit, Dr. Natalia Cardenas Chandler.

Regarding the profile of those who opt for these treatments, there is a growing trend in a segment of the young population, around the age of 25, motivated by their active participation in Social Networks. “They are used to sharing their image every day by uploading photographs and they are demanding with their appearance to the extent that they seek to feel comfortable with their identity. In this range the lip filling predominates, and facial treatments that bring luminosity to the skin and prevent the effects of the passage of time ”.

While the techniques of Aesthetic Medicine have traditionally been demanded by women, in the last decade there has been a paradigm shift. The specialist at the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella emphasizes that the presence of the man in consultation is increasingly predominant. “In this case, the most requested treatment is botulinum toxin, due to its effectiveness against expression lines in the upper third caused by its tendency to gesticulate with more force”, explains Cárdenas Chandler.

Increased skin aging during the summer

Many patients consider if medical-aesthetic treatments can be carried out during the summer months, because they believe that they can be harmful. The truth is that, in addition to not existing incompatibility, experts recommend them due to the aggressions to which our skin is exposed during the summer season.

The expert emphasizes that during the summer months, the skin of the face is the most punished due to sun exposure and contact with chlorine and salt. This causes the appearance of spots, dehydration and loss of luminosity in the skin. Summer is an ideal time of year to perform skin care treatments such as platelet-rich plasma, which is a powerful cell regenerator, very useful as a treatment, or mesotherapy that fights free radicals and provides luminosity, elasticity and revitalization of the skin. dermis. In addition, it has an added advantage for the summer months because provides hydration to the skin, has a hydrobalance effect. Therefore, it is not only not contraindicated, but it is advisable.

The action protocol in the Aesthetic Medicine Unit of Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella it’s based on personalized diagnosis to offer the technique or treatment that best suits each person, thus guaranteeing the best results and a natural appearance. The Marbella Center also has a Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery Unit coordinated with the Aesthetic Medicine Unit to provide a comprehensive care and approach to health and well-being of patients if necessary.