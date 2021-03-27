Quirónsalud Marbella consolidates its research activity with the participation in 18 clinical studies and increased scientific production

Share

Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella has released its research report for the year 2020. A balance, in which the Marbella center stands out for its participation in 18 clinical studies linked to different specialties. “There have been 7 clinical trials, 10 observational studies and 1 research project. It should be noted that in 2020 there has been a significant increase in the hospital’s scientific production, both in the number of publications in indexed scientific journals, and in the value of the hospital’s cumulative impact factor ”, explains the Hospital’s head of research Quirónsalud Marbella, Francisco Jesús González.

The heading relating to clinical trials corresponds to studies whose results have a direct application in the patient. These are investigations related to new drugs, to know its efficacy and safety, or the practical assessment of a new surgical technique. “In this section, the participation of the Service of Pneumology in six clinical trials. One of them, a phase I / II clinical trial, promoted by the Andalusian Network for the design and translation of Advanced Therapies of the Junta de Andalucía, in which specialists have evaluated the efficacy of a treatment against Covid-19 based on the use of hyperimmune plasma from patients who have overcome the disease. Private hospitals have been included in this clinical trial and Quirónsalud Marbella has participated in this study, ”says González.

For the research expert, the involvement of different specialties in this scientific activity is another important milestone of the Marbella hospital that reflects the high curricular value of the health center specialists. “In the participation in clinical trials, in addition to the Pneumology, in 2020 the Service of Otorhinolaryngology The trend indicates that in 2021 we will continue to grow in this section with the involvement of new professionals because the Pediatric Service is already immersed in a new clinical trial and soon also the Service of Angiology and Vascular Surgery”, Points out the head of research.

Regarding the list of publications of hospital specialists Quirónsalud Marbella In popular science magazines, 13 articles have been published in which professionals from six different specialties have participated: Angiology and Vascular Surgery (one), Digestive system (5), Dermatology (one), Internal Medicine (one), Pneumology (1) and Otorhinolaryngology (5).