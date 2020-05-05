The Quirónsalud Group (QS) has attended more than 7,500 patients hospitalized for coronavirus in the Community of Madrid, of the more than 40,000 admitted to the region until the end of April, that is, one in five. The work has been carried out in full coordination with the health authorities.

In percentage terms, health care has reached 19% of the hospitalized population in the community, of which 14% have been admitted to one of the 4 hospitals in the public network managed by Quirónsalud while the other 5% have been in the group’s private centers. As for discharges, Quirónsalud hospitals in the Community of Madrid have registered more than 5,300.

The percentage of hospitalization of over 75 years it stands at 36%, motivated by the high number of patients from nursing homes cared for in the public hospital network, in total 998.

These data reveal that almost 20% of the patients in the set of these four hospitals have been referred from nursing homes (25% from the Rey Juan Carlos Hospital, 18% from the Infanta Elena University Hospital, 16% from the Jiménez Díaz Foundation and 13% from the General Hospital. Villalba).

Since the beginning of the crisis, Madrid has been the autonomous community with the highest number of people affected by the new coronavirus. To date, the region has accumulated a little more than 28% of the total of Spaniards affected by Covid-19 -treated both in the emergency department or admitted to hospital centers in Madrid-, a percentage that represents more than 61,800 infected people, of the more than 216,500 cases in Spain, and places the region at the head of the number of patients with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Public and private healthcare

In this situation, the public and private healthcare in Madrid They have made a significant effort to increase care for those affected, as well as to be able to hospitalize patients in need of admission to overcome the disease.

The number of beds to cope with the pandemic increased in record time. In less than a week, the Ifema provisional field hospital was enabled, which was able to attend to more than 4,000 patients, including critics, during the peak days of patients, when the ICU saturation of the Madrid hospitals.

The effort made also by the private health sector in Madrid has been remarkable since the beginning of the crisis. In the case of Quirónsalud, to cope with the avalanche of patients, Covid-19 increased its capacity of beds by 900, of which 700 have been allocated to conventional hospitalization and nearly 200 to care for patients in the ICU, units that are also They have allocated more than 200 new respirators. In addition, it has reinforced its staff in Madrid with the hiring of almost 1,000 professionals.