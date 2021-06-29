Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar successfully performs an innovative trimaxillary orthognathic surgery that has allowed the simultaneous repositioning of the mandible, upper jaw, chin and nose

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar Hospital has released the result of a complex intervention performed to correct the facial deformation of a patient caused by the asymmetry of his jaw. The groundbreaking surgery, which took place on a 42-year-old woman on June 12, has required the coordination of specialists from two medical units: the Dentistry and Orthodontics Service and the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Service (Dr. Primitivo de la Quintana, Dr. Alfonso Daura, Dr. Juan Francisco Granados).

“The orthognathic surgery or corrective jaw surgery is a procedure aimed at surgically treating the congenital dentofacial deformities, such as maxillary or mandibular atrophies, as well as the chin. Generally, this incorrect position of the facial bones produces dental occlusion problems from puberty, as well as an asymmetric facial appearance “, explains the Head of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Service, Dr. Primitivo de la Quintana.

The Cadiz hospital expert details the precision with which the approach was planned through the use of a sophisticated computer program that allows the anticipated visualization of the case. “We calculate each movement in advance with the computer. In this phase of virtual medicine, the team members determined that the upper jaw (3mm), the mandible (12mm) and the chin (4mm) had to be advanced. Likewise, nasal reconstruction was programmed in the same surgery in such a way that a harmonious and balanced result of the entire facial area has been achieved ”.

The head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Service stand out the success of this intervention and the postoperative period where recovery times have been significantly shortened: «We use a cold machine that maintains a constant temperature of 18 degrees immediately after surgery and for a period of 72 hours. This continuous application reduces symptoms and swelling dramatically. This patient in question was discharged a week without pain, without inflammation and with hardly any signs of the surgery she had undergone. A few years ago, this payback period was unthinkable because the terms were extended by around a month «.

Orthognathic surgery allows the diagnosis and treatment of dentofacial alterations, such as malocclusion or incorrect bite with bone problems, incorrect chewing, dental wear, facial and respiratory aesthetic affectation (sleep apnea) that produce prognathisms, retrognathisms and / or facial asymmetries.

In this sense, the specialists emphasize that snoring is dramatically improved in patients in whom other conventional treatments have been insufficient. This innovative procedure also improves aesthetics, position, shape, size and ultimately facial and dental symmetry. The patient obtains a harmonious result that corrects the bite and facilitates chewing.