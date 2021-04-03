Quirónprevencion will be the official provider of medical services for MWC Barcelona | News | Connectivity

The GSMA share more details of your health and safety plan, Committed Community, to MWC21 Barcelona. This plan was launched earlier this month, and now the organization shares more details, as planned, for the creation of a safe environment during the event, which will take place from June 28 to July 1, 2021 in Barcelona.

This proposal takes a layered approach to health and safety, and involves all those involved in the event. Developed in coordination with and approved by the Catalan health authorities, the plan has several partners with specialized knowledge. The GSMA and Fira Barcelona are delighted to share that Quirónprevencion is the official provider of medical services for MWC Barcelona 2021. The company, which has international prestige, is based in Barcelona. It will work with GSMA, Fira Barcelona and all MWC21 stakeholders to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in MWC21. Quirónpreventa will provide staff for the medical testing facilities and will coordinate with the Catalan health authorities.

“We have always taken security at MWC Barcelona very seriously and continue to work with partners and experts to help build trust in a return to face-to-face events,” he says John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA. “The GSMA, together with Fira Barcelona, ​​are pleased to incorporate Quirónprevention. With their local knowledge, we are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable MWC21 experience.”

As part of efforts to limit the impact of MWC21 on the city’s resources and infrastructure, the GSMA will also work with Quirónprevencion to establish test centers around Barcelona. More details on testing and locations will be released in the coming weeks.

Emilio Conde, Key Accounts Director of Chironpreventionexplains: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have worked tirelessly with customers and partners to ensure safe experiences.”

Quirónprevencion will be the official provider of medical services for MWC Barcelona. Committed Community

The plan also relies on everyone involved in the program contributing to a safe environment by:

Comply with test protocols and update results every 72 hours Complete daily health questionnaires in the My MWC application Make regular use of the 1,300 disinfectant dispensers distributed around the venue, use FFP2 masks and meet social distancing requirements .

This plan is based on the Security and Prevention Protocol against COVID-19 that Fira Barcelona is currently implementing to carry out actions in the venue, creating a safety and health network that protects all those involved.

An additional safety net from our trusted partner, Fira Barcelona

“We are also pleased to share an additional safety net for international attendees. Our partner, Fira Barcelona, ​​provides Covid-19-related contingency medical insurance for the entire duration of MWC21, including official set-up and take-down days.” Details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Caring for the needs of the MWC ecosystem in changing circumstances

“We are aware that not everyone will be able to attend this new edition of MWC in person, so that MWC21 Barcelona will be a hybrid event for the first time. The face-to-face and virtual options are offered so that all the friends of the MWC of Barcelona They can attend and participate in the way that best suits their needs.We have worked on options and developed ways to adapt the MWC experience, especially with exhibitors and sponsors in mind.

Planning in a pandemic is complicated. Global circumstances are still dynamic, so we must behave accordingly, which means constant evaluation and fine tuning. We adapt as needed and, at the same time, consistently assume our role as conveners of a complex event. We are very grateful to have so many leading professionals in the MWC family and, in consideration of the needs and complexity of an event like this, we will continue to communicate news frequently, “concludes the statement sent.