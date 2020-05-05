Culiacán, Sinaloa; to May 04, 2020.- The governor of the state, Quirino Ordaz Coppel formally delivered to the Ministry of National Defense, through the Third Military Region, the facilities of the new General Hospital of Culiacán to start operating this week as Covid Hospital, as part of the DN-III Plan that the Government of the Republic launched today to care for patients infected with coronavirus.

The state president made a supervisory tour of the facilities that have been adequate to serve Covid patients in hospitalization, intensive care and intermediate therapy, in the company of General Carlos Ramón Carrillo del Villar, commander of the Third Military Region, who explained that This week they will start with the operation of 30 hospital beds.

Photo: Courtesy

After this tour, and in company with the health secretaries, Efrén Encinas; of Public Works, Osbaldo López Ángulo, and his wife Rosy Fuentes, Quirino Ordaz offered a message through his social networks, where he stressed that this hospital, whose original investment exceeds 1.2 billion pesos with 100 percent public resources, It is essential because it will give a lot of responsiveness to people, which really means giving the best possible care to those who need it and to those who require it.

Photo: Courtesy

The hospital is extraordinary, it is a hospital that Culiacán needed very much, built with one hundred percent public resources. I want to thank President López Obrador for his support, who arranged for this Plan DN III to come in today, in charge of the Army, to attend to the population that is currently in these conditions affected by the pandemic, ”he added.

Quirino Ordaz asked people to reflect that we are in phase 3, a very intense phase with a high-speed contagion.

Unfortunately, many lives have been lost, but what is most valuable is what each of you do at home, staying, keeping yourself, isolating yourself because the virus is there. It is not a game, it is a reality ”, he warned in his message.

Photo: Courtesy

In this sense, the governor again asked the citizens to take extreme care on May 10. “We know that it is a very special day, it is a famous day that we have to celebrate in another way; with attention, with communication, but not going out to public places. Pantheons are going to be closed in the main cities of our state to take care of their health, because the most important thing we have is that: it is life. Right now without care, without protection is what causes this virus to detonate. ”

In his turn, General Carlos Ramón Carrillo del Villar indicated that as an Army they are ready and in permanent coordination with the governor and with the public health institutions of the Sinaloa State Government.

He stated that today they received an order from the President of the Republic and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to start Plan DN III in the operational phase.

Photo: Courtesy

We have been working under presidential instructions and the disposition of our high command in everything preventive to reach the operational phase. These measures, preventive actions that were: the recruitment of civilian health professional personnel, the training of these personnel to attend clinically related cases of the pandemic, the materialization of logistical routes, both air and land, the review of medical equipment and also the integration of the teams. Civilian personnel will work with military personnel next to each other. ”

Here, said the commander of the Third Military Region, for the General Hospital of Culiacán the personnel is already organized, where they are going to start receiving patients who have the Covid-19.

This hospital will have the areas of hospitalization and intensive therapy; and a media therapy area was also set up for those patients who are recovering before going to the hospitalization area and require supplies of medicine and medical attention, so that they have all the necessary care until their full recovery.

At the end of Sunday, Sinaloa had 585 active coronavirus patients, of whom 327 are concentrated in Culiacán, followed by Ahome, Mazatlán, Guasave and Navolato.

.