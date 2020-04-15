Soccer competitions continue to be stopped due to the emergence of the coronavirus and it is unknown what will happen to them, since a short-term resumption is not expected. Quique Setién, coach of the Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​spoke about the current football and social situation in these days, and assured that He has dreamed of winning the League and the Champions this season.

«I tell the players. I’m in a hurry, I don’t have much time to lose. And if it could be to win the Champions League and the League … I’ve dreamed of it: walking around Liencres with the Cup with the cows … With the Champions over there … », Setién said in statements for TV3.

Setién acknowledged that he would like to win playing the rest of the League, but he does not know what the outcome of the competition will be. «I would like to play and become champion by playing, it is obvious. But the reality is that the situation is as it is and has been cut. I don’t know if that would be worth granting a title or not. I will not feel champion Although I have two more points than when I arrived, we were tied with Real Madrid. But this is totally anecdotal. It is a very difficult situation for everyone. “

«And lor what really worries me is that it be solved as soon as possible, and we can go out and hug each other, and recover the older people who are suffering this situation with more intensity. The rest is superfluous. If you have to finish and you can’t play … and if we do and play, great. Let’s see if we can maintain that advantage, “added the Barcelona coach.

«I have signed a year and a half fixed and another conditioned. And I hope to fulfill it and renew even“The Cantabrian ended, optimistic about his future at Barça.