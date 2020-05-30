Quique Setién, like the other coaches in the League, is already preparing the restart of the championship. Barcelona coach he regretted that he could have “more time” so that he can work with the entire squad in full and he believes that the five approved changes will be detrimental to his team.

“We thought that we would have more time to work in a group, it will be two weeks. We would have liked to have more time because we left many things without being able to work. He didn’t give us time when we arrived, ”he assured in an interview with the Inter-Island Football Federation of Las Palmas.

“We will have to specify it in these two weeks because They haven’t even let us go into a room to watch videos or comment things, “added the same day that the return of the competition for June 11 has been made official.

Setién has also ensured that believes that the rule of allowing five changes may harm the Catalan team. «I don’t know if it will harm us or benefit us, I think it will harm us. Maybe to us, by our way of playing, We know that we will solve many games in the final minutes“He confessed.

“If you give an opponent the option of making four changes in the final minutes and that fresh people come out, surely that weakness that is generated in the end with already tired players will not occur. It can also give you more resources when it comes to posing different things, but it is unknown, “he added.

On the other hand, the technician recognized that the state of the equipment can bring surprises. “All teams start from scratch and thus must face the championship. Everyone has a chance to achieve a goal. You have to wait to see the level of each team and little will surely resemble how they ended, “he said.