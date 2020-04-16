Amid the institutional powder keg that is these days the Barcelona Soccer Club, Quique Setién He stepped forward and raised his voice in the media. The culé coach gave a series of interviews, including one to Rac 1, in which he announced his interest in having Philippe Coutinho the next season. The Brazilian is today one of the main assets of the club to which he hopes to make a profit this summer to amortize some of the many additions they have in mind in sports management.

There are not a few clubs that are interested in Coutinho, who want to count on him next season. The playmaker likes the idea of ​​returning to the Premier League, where he played the best football. He Chelsea He is one of those who has been most interested in the player, whom he sees as a priority right now. With all this movement in the market around the playmaker, Setien It has been pronounced giving wings to the player to continue in the Blaugrana discipline.

Coutinho it is “a great player”, commented the coach in Rac 1: «I really like him and he is a player who is originally from Barcelona. They would have to pay the clause or offer an amount that suited the club.. I’m counting on you being here at the start of next season. I don’t know what he wants to do, maybe I have to talk to him to ask him. He is undoubtedly a great player ».

The Cantabrian revealed that he plans to chat with the Brazilian to find out what his claims are for the next season. If after your transfer in the Bayern Munich He wants to try another club or give Barça a new opportunity, where his good minutes have been scarce. In fact, the words of Setien they are nothing more than a preventive way of assuring and going cautiously with the uncertain future that lies ahead for both the club and the world of football due to the coronavirus crisis. The playmaker could be a great reinforcement to get him back.

«I think that now the situation we are experiencing and the immediate future is an uncertainty. All the forecasts that have been made previously must be quarantined, as we are. Nobody knows what will happen, if they are going to play, “the Blaugrana coach, who is also knowledgeable about monetary difficulties, said:” We know how the economic situation is. This is going to alter the market and everything. The club continues working on the possibility of incorporating footballers just as you have to think that there are players who can leave the club. It would have to be put on standby because it will be difficult to predict what will happen in the future with this economic issue ».