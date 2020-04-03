The crisis of coronavirus and the stoppage of the competition may end up in a mandatory ‘renewal’ for Quique Setién. Both in the board and in the dressing room they did not all have them with the Cantabrian, but this succession of events may end up coming “well” to the coach who did not have a future assured in the entity despite having a contract until 2021.

Although Bartomeu and the sentenced Abidal they would praise him in favor of his person after his hiring, by all public opinion it was known that Quique Setién It was not the first option for the culé dome. What’s more, they were in charge of televising the flirtations with Xavi, Pochettino or Koeman. Perhaps because of these doubts, the president’s first touch came to the coach after a couple of setbacks. “The team’s game can be improved,” the culé chief executive said in his day, which is also in the eye of the hurricane.

Because the revitalization of the team expected after the removal of Ernesto Valverde never came with Quique Setién. From the first game there was no improvement in the team and these bad feelings led to defeats in high-ranking games against Valencia, Athletic Club or the Bernabéu Classic. In addition to the draw against Naples in the first leg of the Champions League.

Koeman is no longer on the market

With all those doubts on the table came the crisis of coronavirus. So quarantine and possible indefinite halt can make Quique Setien Stay on the Barcelona bench. Mainly because there are no substitutes for guarantees on the market either.

One of them was Koeman, whom the culé board has always liked. The culé legend has already made it clear that he would not leave the Netherlands bench before the Euro Cup and that the tournament has moved to 2021 will make him continue one more year in command of his country’s team. With Koeman discarded, Xavi antagonized with the directive and with Pochettino with Real Madrid in mind, everything indicates that the Cantabrian could start next season on the Barcelona bench.