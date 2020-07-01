Quality Sport Images / .
The Argentine added 3 games without scoring consecutively before yesterday, something strange in a player who has become accustomed to seeing the door practically in every contest. Brand He has made a study on goals with different coaches that does not leave the Cantabrian in good place.
Lionel Messi did not see a goal against Seville, Athletic Club or Celta de Vigo, breaking that dynamic by converting a penalty that meant the second goal of his own. It is not the first bad streak of Rosario since Quique Setién came to the Barça bench, since in LaLiga he already had one of four contests against Valencia, Levante, Real Betis and Getafe, ending it forcefully with a poker at Eibar.
? The worst version of Messi comes with Setién https://t.co/HqdxiznL8B by @Jaime_Rincon
– BRAND (@marca) June 30, 2020
The statistical study carried out by the medium of the capital leaves curious data. In the division of the average goals per coach, the figures of Lionel Messi have dropped considerably with the Spaniard on the bench. Beyond those of the time of Frank Rijkaard, who made his debut in 2003, with Pep Guardiola, Francesc « Tito » Vilanova, Gerardo « Tata » Martino, Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde his figures were much more remarkable.
LLUIS GENE / .
That « lack » of the Argentine goal, among many quotes because it has it in itself but less than what we are used to, explains why FC Barcelona has dropped out of the title fight due to its lack of inspiration in the face of goal. At the moment he has 22 goals in LaLiga and remains sixth in the Golden Boot with 44 points, behind Robert Lewandowski (68), Ciro Immobile (58), Timo Werner (56), Erling Haaland (50) and Cristiano Ronaldo ( 48).