Quique Setién appeared at the wheel release after the tie between Barcelona and Celta 2-2. The Cantabrian coach lamented the two points that have escaped the Barça club, who serve the League on a layup against Real Madrid, who will face Espanyol this Sunday.

« Surely we have lacked the ability to manage the ball. They were difficult moments in which they have bet to go forward ”, began saying a Quique Setién when answering why they have not known how to manage the last minutes. « We must give merit to the rival because they have quality and have risked. We should not have reached that situation because in the first half we should have been more comfortable on the scoreboard, « he added.

This tie complicates the league for the Barcelona team, but Quique Setién wants to keep his optimism alive. «Eleven days ago we were two points ahead and if Real Madrid wins they will take that advantage. Every time we will have less margin of error and we will have to win everything and wait for them to make a mistake, ”explained the Barcelona coach. « We will try to have more solvency, » he added.

One of Barcelona’s proper names is Antoine Griezmann, who was a substitute. The French has not finished curdling and Quique Setién has an explanation for his absence from eleven: «I don’t see if the transfers are expensive or cheap. Last week you asked me why Ansu didn’t play and this one was for him. They are decisions that I make and they are technical, they are not capricious ».

«We lack that forcefulness to generate the game we make in goals. It is costing us, getting it right sometimes is not easy, ”said Setién. «It is costing us, it is weighing us down and you are generating nervousness because you see that it is difficult for you to score. We have to wait for things to change and improve ”, continued the Cantabrian coach of Barça.

And it is that one of the great problems of Barcelona this season has been playing at home. “There is no single cause for these things happening. Sometimes we enter precipitations, losses, and then there are rivals who have good players who make good decisions, « replied Quique Setién. In addition, the former Las Palmas or Betis has assured that football is unfair to Barça. «We are not at the point of lucidity that teams have. We have done many things well. The game should have been more comfortable but we missed it »he commented.