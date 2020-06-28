The last tie harvested by the Barcelona in front of Celta Vigo in Balaídos he has pointed out Quique Setién. At the end of the clash, when questioned about how much it is costing the Catalan team to close their games away from home, Luis Suarez commented: « There is something for coaches to analyze such situations » At this point there are many who wonder if the club did well regardless of Valverde, when Barcelona was the leader, to bet on the Cantabrian coach after the Spanish Super Cup.

Although he did not promise titles, Quique Setién assured in his presentation: « I can only guarantee one thing: my team will play well » However, the proposal of the former coach of Betis He has not finished convincing at the Camp Nou. And is that Barcelona does 1.87 goals per game by 2.3 who averaged with Ernesto Valverde on his bench.

With Valverde As a coach, the Blaugrana team reaped the 76.12 percent points, winning 99 games, drawing 32 and losing 15. With Quique SetiénFor its part, Barcelona has achieved the 72.22 percent of the points disputed.

Valverde, better than Setien away from home and against the greats

As for this season, Ernesto Valverde won 6 of the 14 games he played away from home while Setien only in 3 of 9. In addition, as we have counted in OKDIARIO, with the Cantabrian on his bench, the Barcelona it has not been imposed on any of the greats with whom it has faced; not even Real Madridneither to Valencianeither to Sevilleneither to Naples. Valverde he did break the Athletic in league and at Inter de Milan and at Borussia Dortmund in Champions.

It is shown that Quique Setién He has not managed to improve Ernesto Valverde, so it seems difficult for him to continue next season at the helm of Barcelona if he does not conquer the League or the Champions League.