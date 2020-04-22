Quique Setién celebrates 100 days at the helm of Barcelona. The Cantabrian took over the culé bench on January 14, after the defeat in the semifinals of the Super Cup. That stumble cost Valverde the job and Setién presented himself as the best option to recover the lost style and the path to victory. Far from happening, The coach’s numbers are more than discreet, surpassed by his last six predecessors in office..

The stoppage of soccer due to the coronavirus has left the number of games played under the command of Setién in 12. Of them, Barça has lost 25%. The Catalans have been showing serious problems to get their games ahead the entire course. Their game has not been good either and with the new coach they have not managed to reverse the situation excessively. Barcelona fans have fallen three times away from the Camp Nou, in front of Valencia, Athletic and Real Madrid, being also unable to mark and leaving an image at least debatable.

Further, Of the eight victories achieved, six of them have been by the minimum and suffering in excess. Ibiza, Granada, Levante, Betis, Getafe and Real Sociedad They made the Catalans sweat more than normal to get the victory. Just before Leganes and Eibar Barcelona was able to prevail with authority, with 5-0 each.

Complete the coach’s first 12 games on draw one against Napoli in Champions, leaving the tie completely open. The return should have been played on March 18, but football was forced to stop and should be played -in principle- in early August, when the maximum competition returns.

The worst records in recent years

Setién has not been able to overcome the records of any of the last six coaches that Barcelona has had in the last 17 years. Neither Rijkaard, nor Guardiola, nor Vilanova, nor Martino, nor Luis Enrique, nor Valverde achieved so many defeats in such a short time. Only the Dutchman, who in his first 100 days had led eight games, had fewer wins (six) in his first 12 games than Quique, but had also lost one less game.

Having signed the majority of their contracts on July 1, they held the 100 days in office in early October, so the number of games led does not reach 12 in Cantabria, yet none of them lost a quarter of those matches . Only the ‘Tata‘ Martino, who signed in late July, played more games (17), winning 13 and drawing four.

Taking as a reference the first 12 games of each coach, the figures reveal the total football of Setién. Martino presents the best records (10 wins and two draws), followed by Vilanova (10 wins, one tied and one lost). Guardiola, Luis Enrique and Valverde They nailed their records after reaching the number of meetings the current coach has: nine wins, one draw and two defeats.