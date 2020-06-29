Doubts and more doubts about the continuity of Quique Setién at the head of the azulgrana bench next season. The arrival of the Cantabrian coach at the Camp Nou has not obtained the expected results: his method does not convince and he does not have the confidence of the Barça outfit. The last puncture in Balaídos (2-2) and Luis Suárez’s message show the complicated moment that the Santander coach is going through.

« I can only guarantee one thing: my team will play well », ensured Quique Setién on January 14 in his presentation as the new coach of Barcelona after the removal of Ernesto Valverde. All a declaration of intent that was left on wet paper, because if there is something that has accompanied the Cantabrian coach in his Barça stage, it is the doubts about his game. While the results have accompanied there has been some reassurance, but the last two punctures of Barcelona to put the League on Real Madrid on a tray leave him in a compromised situation.

His method is not obtaining the expected results and also does not have the confidence of the wardrobe. Proof of this, in the eyes of all, how during the hydration break in games, Setién hardly attracts the attention of his own and it is his second, Sarabia, who gives the instructions.

The players themselves do not hide their concern with the state of the team. « It is not enough for us to win the Champions League », commented Messi in February. Much more direct has been Luis Suarez, who at the end of the match in Balaídos answered the question about the difficulty of winning away from home, pointing directly to the coaching staff. « There is something for the coaches, to analyze those kinds of situations, « commented the author of the two Barça goals.

Your future in the air

In the azulgrana dome they are aware that Setién does not have the confidence of the dressing room and that perhaps the bet for the Cantabrian coach was not the most successful. Right now only the conquest of a title, especially the Champions League, could defend its permanence next season, although Setien’s lack of leadership among his own worries and invites you to think about looking for a new tenant for the bench.