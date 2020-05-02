Quique Sánchez Flores telematically attends OKDIARIO during the confinement to which the coronavirus pandemic has forced us to undergo. Ensures that, as long as there is security, the return of football will be great news for society, that he needs to “entertain himself” after this long time in quarantine, a quarantine that he has used, among other things, to watch “retro football”. On the other hand, the Madrid coach continues to recover from an Achilles tendon injury before recover all the strength to return to “knock on the door” and sit again on a bench.

Question: How are you doing in confinement?

Answer: Now, starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The news is starting to come, things are getting brighter, I see the most positive people. I see more initiative, more movement, measures appear that can lead us out of confinement. We are more moral ».

Q: In the next few days you can go running …

A: «I believe in solidarity and commitment in this type of thing, in the unity of doing things well, which is what we have to try together. They have explained to us that this goes in phases and we have to understand them as the de-escalation of everything that is happening. We have to adapt to the new normality, which will be different, with caution, taking the necessary measures not to take a step backwards.

Q: The teams also return to practice.

A: «It does not depend on us or the athletes. The last word is for Sanidad and the decisions of the CSD. For us, if they tell us that we can return to normality and competition, it will be because the measures taken will be necessary for safety and health. It will be good for society, which needs to be entertained, distracted, and we all know that football is an absolutely prepared machinery for that ».

Q: But there will be no public in the stadiums …

A: «It is the second best solution. We are all clear that football with the public is one thing and without it it is another. If we cannot bring people closer to football, that football gets closer to people, there is no other choice. It is the closest solution until we reach absolute normality. Entering the fans’ houses through the small screen can be a solution ».

Q: But there are also soccer players who are afraid to return.

A: «This is from the complete assurance that the decisions that are made, are made bearing in mind that there is no position of any kind, it would not be good. We have had highly exposed guilds throughout the crisis, we have complained a lot to the treatment of restrooms, police officers, people who have died on the front line and I do not think it is appropriate to extrapolate that to other guilds. It would be unnecessary solidarity, it would be inconsistent. We try to make all the unions work as safe as possible from the virus. Of course, those in the front row with greater security, but everyone starts doing it from a healthy position.

Q: Unemployed coaches often take the opportunity to watch a lot of football, but now with the leagues stopped, what have you done?

A: «I do a lot of things, but I don’t like canned soccer. I really like competition. I have searched for things, but things that bear little resemblance to the present. I have seen 82 World Cup matches, Maradona matches with 20 years playing against Zico in Maracana. Things that I did not see at that time and I want to see them now and make comparisons of times, I like that. But the football of now, recent, that I have seen, even if it is the Champions, knowing the result, we have seen them recently. I also try to tinker with series, books, play board games with my children, we do training at home with all of them… ».

Q: You used to play PC Soccer in his time, a game in which Michael Robinson, who sadly passed away, was his most recognizable face.

A: «It is being very hard. With Michael, it’s very hard. I kept messages with him in recent months and I saw him wanting to get ahead and fight and be the way he was, with that vitality and joy always. It’s being tough. About Radomir Antic, Lorenzo Sanz … they are people who have touched us very closely. Between anonymous people and those we know, that part is being tough. In the 90s, at Real Madrid, we had the club of those who played PC Soccer and the flag bearer for that game was Michael Robinson ».

Q: Is there already a proposal to return to training after confinement?

A: «Honestly, there are no conditions for him to want to return. When the year ended in England, I decided that I was going to spend 5 or 6 months recovering from the Achilles tendon injury, which is very unpleasant. More than a year ago. It made me train in two different countries with a very hard injury. I wanted to rest, recover well, recover physically, mentally… recover all the virtues that I may have and when I feel very strong I will be the first to knock on the door and return to the competition ».

Q: You have been on the bench for Espanyol and Valencia, two teams that don’t seem to give the projects time.

A: «Espanyol is a great club and has a great fans. Hopefully the League resumes and get salvation. I have friends at the club, and hopefully, for them and for the players with whom I have contact, I will get ahead. By doing things well you can go back to what you were. Espanyol needs to give continuity to projects. We made a very good first year with 56 points, it had not been achieved for 12 years, and we expected recognition and take the leap, but that continuity is what it lacks. Not settling for getting out of situations, forgetting about the descent, and giving it continuity so that projects come together and go ahead ”.

«Regarding Valencia, this year has been difficult. From the outside it seems complex to finish assembling the template. And the situation of the coach, emotionally, has diverted attention and has put the team in a less competitive situation than other years. The greatness of the club is great, the fans always want the best and the best. I think it is a club that, little by little having done things a little more serenely, they would be fighting for the Champions League, because it has a great squad ».

Q: 10 years ago you were at Anfield eliminated Liverpool on the bench of Atlético de Madrid…

A: «Yes, on a day like today Forlán was scoring that goal that gave us the pass to the final of the Europa League. It is an important date. The athletes are trying to remind me. It was the beginning of something different because the walls in Europe were knocked down, we had before us the final of the Copa del Rey and the final of the European Super Cup a few months later. In a very short time many finals were understood, which was somehow missed among the fans. Then came everything else, a solid and safe project with a reliable coach and Atlético is fortunately what it is, one of the most competitive teams in the world.

Q: Atlético fans still love you despite your past at Real Madrid

A: «They have been very, very good to me. They loved me very much and I loved them. I have returned to the Calderón being in Espanyol, but not to the Metropolitan, therefore the day will come and I am looking forward to meeting people at home. Having played for Real Madrid and having a father who also played for Atlético, I think we were brave when it came to taking on the challenge without thinking about the past and only in the present. That naturalness has led us to what we have now. You have to take them naturally, without thinking about whether you are from one side or the other, just being in the dynamic of wanting to do things well and getting better.

Q: Now there are other former Real Madrid players at Atlético like Morata, Hermoso, Llorente …

A: «Soccer in general has opened a lot of doors in recent years. It has become global like everyone else. It is very easy to be on one side or the other, in one team or another, to cross the borders of what has been the colors of a team. Soccer has become more accessible to players. It is good that each one defends his color, his flag … but that at some point you can exchange is part of the profession and people understand it more normally.

Q: How do you see the League if you return? It is very tight with Barça and Madrid.

A: Let’s see how they come back. There is something that is important, in March and April you could see when a team arrived physically well or badly. Now we all come from the same thing, from standing almost two months and they are going to start on equal terms. The strongest will continue to be, the most technical, too … The preparation they will have to enter the competition will be the same. The physical discussion will be left out, I do not know if they will see slower or faster games, but the boys want to play.

Q: How long should this mini-season last before I start again to avoid injury, for example?

A: «It is very difficult to calculate. If we get to the injury level, in the normal preseason, when the situation is well measured, sometimes a chain of injuries also occurs and you don’t know why. Maybe they come back and start training and playing and everything is fine. In the end, football has become more of a state of mind. It is what matters, how is the head, which is the great washing machine of everything else and what interests us. Good luck, no injuries, good, but we don’t have much choice and if they put us to play in a month and everything is under control, we will have to play and I don’t think it’s a great exhibition.