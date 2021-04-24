Quiplash, the multiplayer party game is free on Steam

While Epic Games continues with its weekly gifts, it seems that the offers of free games on Steam are more and more recurrent, to which we add today Quiplash, a hilarious and very simple game with which we can animate any party with friends, family reunion, or any Zoom call.

Available completely free of charge, we will only have to access the game file via the Steam web store (Quiplash), log in with our account, and add the game to our library. Method that we can replicate exactly via desktop app of the gaming platform.

Although it has not been specified for how long this free game will be available on Steam, what has been ensured is that it is a temporary offer, so do not miss your chance and add this game to your library now to keep it forever.

Quiplash

From the hand of the team behind the successful party games You Don’t Know Jack, Fibbage and Drawful, this «board game» will offer us almost absolute freedom for its development, there is only one rule: anything goes.

And it is that its operation is none other than that of pit the players against each other so that they come up with an answer to a specific question or topic, facing each option against each other and making the rest of the players and spectators of the game choose the most fun, offensive, witty, or simply the one that came out the most after tossing a coin.

Answer all those questions that you didn’t know you needed to know, and discover the most surprising (and worrying) ins and outs of the minds of those around you, “Something that would surprise you to see a donkey make”, “The worst taste of soup: cream of _____ “,” Instead of gold, what is at the end of a double rainbow? “.

Also, highlight the fact that it will not be necessary for all members to have a copy of the game to be able to play it, since anyone can join the host’s session, with a really wide accessibility that will allow us to play simultaneously from any PC and phone, tablet, or any device connected to the internet with access to a web browser.

Quiplash minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 // Mac OSX 10.12 // Ubuntu 16.04

Processor: Any Dual Core at 2 GHz



Memory: 125 MB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 500 Series or AMD Radeon 5000 Series

Storage: 110 GB of free disk space

Others: Broadband Internet connection

.