The wave of missions in Brazilian startups due to the coronavirus reached QuintoAndar yesterday. The home rental company laid off about 8% of its employees – before the crisis, the company had about 1,100 people. To the newspaper The State of S. Paulo, the company confirmed that the layoffs reached all areas, in addition to stating that there was a reallocation of personnel to avoid further cuts.

“QuintoAndar decided to adapt its operation to the new market context, which resulted in a reduction in the projected volumes of demand for rent and sale of residential properties. The adjustment reinforces the company’s ability to meet its current and future commitments, on which thousands of people depend. customers and hundreds of employees “, said the startup, in a note.

In recent years, one of the reasons that made the startup gain space in the market was the guarantee of payment to the owners, even if the tenant delayed the rent. Now, with the fall in economic activities in various sectors, it is quite possible that defaults will increase.

Founded in 2012 by Gabriel Braga and André Penha, the startup became a unicorn (startup valued at least $ 1 billion) in mid-2019. Last year, it jumped from 350 to 1,100 employees.

In January 2020, the company revealed to the newspaper The State of S. Paulo which was signing 5,000 rental contracts per month and accounted for R $ 28.9 billion in properties managed through its platform.

