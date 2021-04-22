Quintessa Swindell highlights the creative freedom of Black Adam

Filming of “Black Adam” It began a matter of a few days ago, and the actors go little by little, and as far as possible, commenting on ideas from the film. There is a lot of secrecy about this film that promises a lot of epicity, especially because it will bring the film debut of several well-loved characters from the DC Comics universe. Not only do we have the anti-hero protagonist, there are also members of what will be the Justice Society of America in cinema, such as Dr. Fate, Atom-Smasher, Hawkman and Cyclone.

One of the people involved in the series Quintessa swindell, who will play Cyclone in the film, a superheroine introduced in the film remember to take the place of Stargirl. In a new reality interview with Swindell we get new details of how the leap from the cartoons to the world of the big screen for the film will take place.

Apparently, thanks to the fact that Cyclone is a relatively modern character (he debuted in the cartoons in 2006) and that they have not had a great history in the comics, they have been able to work quite freely, in the sense that they have not had ties at the level. of adaptation.

Historically, in studio movies like this, the characters are depicted in the comic and kept in that area in a respectful way. In the case of this character, we are doing the same, but since the character is not as explored in the comics, there is a lot of creative freedom from those foundations, which has been really exciting. It’s really beautiful to see how they keep that vision and fight for what they think the characters should be.

Additionally, Swindell has praised the “immense amount of creative freedom” granted.

At the moment there are not many more details about the specific weight that each of these members of the JSA will have, although obviously, the focus of action will be Black Adam, in some way that will surely link with what was seen in “Shazam!”

In the cast of the film we have Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Windell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, and Marwan Kenzari as possibly Sabaac. . They are joined by James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongu and Mo Amer. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, it will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

