Quintanar del Rey against Marchamalo

04/03/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

The Quintanar del Rey and the Marchamalo They will play their first match in the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin this Sunday at 18:00.

The Quintanar del Rey it was in third position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 35 points and figures of 31 goals in favor and 16 against.

On the other hand, the Marchamalo he ranked first in the previous phase of the league with 45 points and a balance of 25 goals in his favor and 10 against.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Quintanar del ReyIn fact, the numbers show seven wins, three losses and two draws for the hosts. The last time they faced the Quintanar del Rey and the Marchamalo in this competition it was in February 2019 and the match ended with a favorable result of 0-3 Quintanar del Rey.