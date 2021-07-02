Quintana Roo registers record of infections by covid-19

The epidemiological traffic light in Quintana Roo will remain orange for another week since the level of infections by covid-19 continues to be high and does not give way throughout the state.

Governor Carlos Joaquín González reported on the state network in this regard and updated the traffic light for the north and south zones.

“The State Traffic Light marks orange throughout Quintana Roo from July 5 to 11. With or without vaccination, you have to maintain health habits: use of face masks, healthy distance, hand washing and ventilate closed spaces ”, he indicated.

Quintana Roo is one of the states hardest hit economically by the covid-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of 2021, it has been fighting for economic reactivation and the state authority maintains awareness campaigns for citizens and tourists in streets and avenues, maritime terminals, delivering face masks and requesting to maintain a healthy distance; However, it has not been able to impose order on issues such as public transport, markets and tourist activity, which is why the virus continues to reach the homes of Quintana Roo.

Today, precisely, the state registered the record of the year with 405 positive cases of coronavirus, which reaches 33,355 and 3,336 deaths.

jcp