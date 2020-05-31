According to the Decree published in the Official Newspaper, the workers of the State Government will return to the offices until next July.

The publication represents an extension to the suspension of activities, decreed by the health emergency by the COVID-19, since the previous decree had foreseen the return of the bureaucracy from the first day of June.

The document establishes that, although the workers would appear at the offices in July, the actions that guarantee the health conditions of the buildings should be established before.

Work at home

The decree also establishes that the bureaucrats who are part of the population considered at risk, must continue working from their homes, as is currently the case.

It should be noted that the Chief Official of the State Government, Manuel Alamilla Ceballos, had previously indicated that there was no definite date for the return to work in the various government agencies, but that it was definitive that it would not be June 1.

What he did mention is that they are taking all the necessary measures and reinforcing the signs and indications received by the executive to give order and security to the workers who will return to their activities gradually when the time is right.

Manuel Alamilla stressed that it is essential to pay attention to the traffic lights issued by the Ministry of Health regarding the resumption of activities, as well as the provisions that the health authorities determine to guarantee a safe return to activity.

