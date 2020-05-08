Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo/Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones.

Los Angeles (USA), May 5 . .- A court of appeals in California (USA) agreed on Tuesday to the wealth managers of Michael Jackson and withdrew $ 6.9 million that producer Quincy Jones was claiming rights to songs like “Billie Jean” and “Thriller.”

The judge ruled that the previous court misinterpreted a contract in 2017 for which Jackson’s estate was allegedly owed about $ 9.4 million to the producer, of which $ 2.5 was ultimately kept intact by the original recordings.

Apparently, the appeals court found that Jackson should only pay Jones 10% of the profits made on the original songs, as the deal indicates, and not on subsequent remixes.

In addition, the same judge rejected another appeal from the producer claiming Jackson’s $ 30 million estate, alleging a crime of “financial abuse of seniors.”

Quincy Jones, now 87, was already one of the top producers in the music industry when he began working with the King of Pop in the early 1980s on the albums “Off the Wall”, “Thriller” and “Bad ».

The legal battle with Jackson’s estate comes after managers of the singer’s estate agreed with Sony Music to increase the percentage of income they would receive, from 50% to two-thirds of the total.

Jones considered that this increase should also mean his earnings, but the new opinion did not determine the same.

The producer is known for having worked with many of the most popular artists of the 20th century and speaking openly about relevant figures in culture and politics.

For example, in an interview with Vulture magazine in 2018, he said that Michael Jackson “stole” many parts of his songs from other artists.

He also stated that twelve years ago he dated Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the President of the United States, from whom he is almost 50 years old.

He also described Donald Trump as “megalomaniac”, “narcissistic” and “mentally limited”; at the same time that he recalled his experience recording with the Beatles.

«They were the worst musicians in the world. Paul (McCartney) was the worst bassist he had ever heard. And Ringo (Starr)? Let’s not even talk about it », he assured. EFE