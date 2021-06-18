Quinceañero was stabbed to death in a street fight with an adult in New York



The attack happened in broad daylight.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Tory Lovik, a 15-year-old teenager, died after being stabbed during a dispute with an adult man in Brooklyn (NYC) in broad light on the street, yesterday afternoon.

Lovik was rushed to Kings County Hospital after the incident recorded in Stuyvesant Heights at 3:30 pm He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene outside 158 Decatur St and Marcus Garvey Boulevard and taken to Precinct 81 for questioning. As of last night, he had not yet been criminally charged, the New York Post reported.

It was not immediately known what the dispute was about or what caused it. No further details were available at the time.