Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz coach: “We have a hard time stopping Kawhi and Paul George”

The Los Angeles Clippers have managed to close the gap against the Utah Jazz (1-2) in the third game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals after beating this morning by a resounding result of 106-132, and thanks to the exhibitions of Paul george Y Kawhi leonard.

On the two stars of the Clippers has spoken at a press conference Quin Snyder, head coach of the Jazz, and has assured that, despite the two outstanding performances, they have tried to stop them in every way: “They are very capable of creating plays out of nowhere both for themselves and for their teammates. There are moments when those who find it very difficult to stop them “.