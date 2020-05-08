Quim Torra is tripping Barcelona. The benchmark club in Catalonia will not be able to train as a group until Phase 0 of the de-escalation due to the coronavirus pandemic is overcome. Thus the things, the club will not be able to gather its players on the pitch simultaneously hindering the set-up of the team in the face of the imminent return of the League in June.

The President of the Generalitat plans to request that several regions of Catalonia go to Phase 1, but the City of Barcelona and its surroundings are not included in the proposal. The club will also not be able to move its players to other facilities outside the province of Barcelona due to the impossibility of mobility between provinces.

The culés, in this situation, they are at a disadvantage against other rivals such as Real Madrid, Atlético, Sevilla or Valencia, who will pass the Phase if the Government finally gives its authorization to it, upon request of regional presidents. Barça is upset at this scenario because they consider that they will be delayed for at least a week in tactical preparation.

Other First Division teams harmed by staying in Phase 0 would be Valladolid and Espanyol, who have also seen how autonomous opinions can harm them in the face of their preparation. At the earliest, Castilla-León and Catalonia may request to go to Phase 1 starting on May 18.

Barça players will be able to train at the Sant Joan Despí Sports City facilities, although individually and maintaining the safety distance. If the club decided to skip the rule of Phase 0, It would be financially sanctioned by the Generalitat and if Torra refused, the Government’s Single Command would take action on the matter.

The CSD protocol is clear regarding obligations and recommendations and In this case, it is an obligation not to train in a group until they have passed to Phase 1. Among the culés players there is also a significant anger because there is no one on the staff that has tested positive due to coronavirus and consider that they have to get to work without having to be conditioned by Quim Torra’s decisions.