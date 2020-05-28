The independentista Quim Torra It has abandoned its separatist drive for a time to ask the Pedro Sánchez government to activate “all possible mechanisms and initiatives” to prevent Nissan from closing its plants. Free Zone, Montcada i Reixac and Sant Andreu de la Barca, the three in Barcelona

The president of the Generalitat Torra has asked for a common front of the administrations, adding both the Generalitat and the Government and also the Consortium of the Barcelona Free Zone and the municipalities: “All administrations have to work together,” he said.

Nissan workers. The Catalan government is at your side. We will do everything in our power to avoid the closure as of December, “said Torra at a telematic press conference together with the economy advisers, Pere Aragonès; Company and Knowledge, Àngels Chacón, and Labor, Social Affairs and Families, Chakir the Homrani.

“This morning I spoke with Sánchez”, said the president of the Catalan government

Torra described as “unfair news” the announcement of the closure of Nissan plants in Barcelona, ​​a decision formalized early this Thursday by the Japanese multinational and which involves the destruction of some 3,000 direct jobs.

“This morning I spoke with Sánchez to activate all possible mechanisms and initiatives to solve this serious problem,” said Torra, who indicated that the consellers will also coordinate with the different ministries involved.

Meeting with workers

Torra and the Councilors Aragonès, Chacón and El Homrani will meet this afternoon with the workers’ representatives, and later with unions and employers to analyze the situation.

“We will fight this threat with all determination. We will do everything in our power to avoid closure and we will always be at the side of the workers, “he concluded.