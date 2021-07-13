Quim Fenoy, historic debut in the sidecar world championship

07/13/2021 at 2:01 PM CEST

Getting to compete in the world championship was a dream and a goal for Joaquín ‘Quim’ Fenoy Casas, Spanish sidecar driver, the only active one in Spain who practices this sport.

A dream that has come true this season, in which he has been able to participate in a test of the World Sidecar (superside), in the legendary Le Mans circuit, in France.

In the test, Fenoy, Hugo Fretay’s co-driver in the FHC Competition team, he finished in 12th position and added 4 points, the first in the record of a Spanish co-driver in the history of the sidecar.

Fenoy He started his career in the world of sidecar in 2017, and in this period he has participated in different categories, such as Open, Promo and Superbike, being also a pilot on some dates, although he mostly occupies the place of the co-pilot.

The rise of Fenoy has been commendable. In 2019, as part of the Azzo Racing team, he finished the season in a 5th position in Superbike FSB. Last season, with the new FHC Competition team, Fretay Y Fenoy, they finished in 3rd position, getting an exciting final podium.

Fenoy, in his debut in the sidecar World Championship

This season, both decided to go one step further and participate in the premier category, with all that this implies, being, for the most part, financed with their own resources.

Fretay and Fenoy they reaped twelfth place at Le Mans with their two-seater, thus adding their first four points in the World Championship.

Some points that must be classified as historical, since the Egarense Fenoy became the first Spanish co-driver to score in a World Championship event, and the third to qualify after 60 years, milestone that I had achieved Carlos del Val-luís López, in the year 1961.