Quilt vs Comforter – Pros and Cons of Comforters vs Quilts

By now, we’ve all established that sleeping is real important, right? And while downing CBD, buying fancy-ass sheets, and settling in for a bedtime story from Harry Styles helps, none of it matters if you wake up at 2 am sweaty or as a human ice cube.

That’s where finding ze right fit for your body temp comes in. These two types of bedding are designed with multiple layers to keep you cozy, but they’re constructed totally differently (more on that in a hot sec).

Yes, being comfy while you sleep is sort of the whole point of bedding, but we ALL care about how chic our beds look when we’re not using them. As. We. Should. Quilts and comforters also have different looks. Depending on your vibe, you might be interested in changing yours up for a new season or just boredom.

Something I feel compelled to share: I’d repaint my bedroom every six months if I could. But my lease doesn’t allow that, so I’ve found compulsively changing my bedding is a suitable alternative.

In the fall and winter, I achieve this with a rotating cast of duvet covers. Come summer, I swap out my fluffy comforter for a flat, lightweight quilt. In my obsessive opinion, all people should have these options.

If you are normal, don’t want to keep 12 extra sets of bedding in your home, and need to pick a bed topper and stick to it, I’ve got you covered. Because I’ve literally tried every imaginable possibility, I’m here to impart my knowledge upon you.

So what’s a quilt?

A traditional quilt has three layers: a visible top and bottom made from cotton, stuffed with a thin inner material called batting, which you don’t see (unless you rip your quilt apart like a wrestler would a phonebook) and is usually made from either wool or down. Because each layer is thin and made from breathable fabric, a quilt is a great lightweight option for those who think a weighted blanket sounds like an extra layer of hell or who always wake up sweaty. It’s also perfect if you prefer your bed to look sleek and tidy rather than fluffy and disheveled.

Buy a quilt if:

You sleep really hot. 🔥 They’re lightweight and thinner than most comforters or duvet inserts.You dig a layered look. If you do get cold, a lot of quilt people (yes, that’s a type of person) like to layer it over a blanket or even a comforter for added texture and warmth. You love giving money to a dry cleaner. Because these are a bit delicate (thanks to all those layers), you’ll likely need to hit up a professional. (Check your label though — some may be totally fine to toss in the wash.)You don’t need to sleep on a cloud. Quilts aren’t going to be tall and fluffy like a duvet or comforter. If you’re chill with your bed looking flat, go forth.

The best quilts for a breezy bed:

What’s a comforter?

Like quilts, comforters are designed to be thrown on top of your sheets straight outta the bag. But the similarities kind of end there. These are thicker and filled with more down (or a comparable alternative) than you’d find in the thin layer of batting. While hot sleepers or people in warm climates might feel too sweaty under these, they make a great option for people who want the fluffy cloud look without having to put too much work into it.

Go with a comforter if:

You get chilly! Or, you know, if you sleep with someone who cranks up the A / C at night. Because they have more filling, comforters tend to be warmer than quilts.You want some bedding flexibility. Hate to break it to you, but comforters are basically just the inside part of a duvet. So if you wanna, shove yours in a cover to give your bedroom look a cheap ‘n’ easy refresh. You, once again, love giving money to the dry cleaner. You’ll need to have this thing laundered regularly if you choose not to go the duvet-cover route.You have central A / C or live somewhere that’s never hot. Otherwise, you might get sweaty, which is the worst.

So cozy, so soft — dreamy comforters right this way:

