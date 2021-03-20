Quilmes vs. Gimnasia de Mendoza LIVE AND LIVE by the Primera Nacional SCHEDULE | Via DIRECTV SPORTS

LIVE AND LIVE | By the second date of the First National, Quilmes receives the set of Gymnastics of Mendoza in a meeting that will be vibrant for the fans of both campuses and that will be played this Sunday, March 21. The game will be streamed through the screen of DIRECTV Sports (610-619).

The match will take place at the Dr. José Luis Meiszner Centennial Stadium. The last time they met was on February 23, 2020 in a duel that ended with a 2 to 2 equality on the board.

The home team assume this presentation in the championship after beating Riestra as a whole by 1 to 0 on the board and will try to add again.

Gymnastics, for its part, also had its merits and will face this match after beating the Agropecuario team with a 2-0 scoreline.

Day and Time: When will Quilmes and Gimnasia de Mendoza meet for the First National?

The game will be played at the Dr. José Luis Meiszner Centennial Stadium this Sunday, March 21.

Schedule by countries

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET

How to follow the transmission of the match?

You can enjoy the game from the platform DIRECTV Sports (610-619).