“You can never be satisfied with a championship that doesn’t go all the way and ends that way, he admits. Now the government’s decisions have come over us, they were made for health reasons, and it has never been imaginable to go against it. ” Invited this Thursday of After Foot, the director general of the Professional Football League (LFP) Didier Quillot returned to the great event of the day: the officialization of the end of the season in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, and the ranking freeze after the 28th day.

A decision that makes some “happy”, like a PSG logically crowned champion of France, but also dissatisfied. “There was the option J19, J27 and J28 at the quotient (Strasbourg and Paris having one less game, note), and at the end of a fairly quick round table, we chose the J28 option because c is the one that seemed the least unfair and which was moreover aligned with the decisions taken by the federation for the amateur world, justifies Quillot. It was important for the parallelism of the forms, to speak with one voice with the federation and to establish the same classification method with a view to probable appeals. “

“We have done a legal analysis”

Likely, and even inevitable. Two hours after the announcement of the League, OL, ultimately seventh and therefore deprived of European qualification, thus threatened by press release to appeal against the decision of the LFP and to claim damages for the “damage “Suffered. But that does not scare Didier Quillot. The director general, if he understands the anger of certain formations, assured that the League has anticipated this scenario.

“Of course there will be remedies, clubs are not satisfied with this decision and will do so, he says. But we did a legal analysis beforehand, we did what is called a ‘legal opinion’ by lawyers, we had a legal opinion from the federation, and on the basis of these opinions we made our decision, whether it be the cessation of the championship or the classification, these are legally solid decisions. There will be remedies yes, but again our decisions are solid. “