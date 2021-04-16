Quiet as Kawhi – AS.com

If in the search engine Youtube you write “Kawhi Leonard“, the first search suggestion that appears to you is” Kawhi Leonard laugh “and then his winning basket against the Sixers of 2019. It is clear proof that Kawhi Leonard’s expressionlessness has become anecdotal but funny within the NBA. However, this attitude does not prevent him from being one of the most dominant players in the league and it indicates it. Alvaro Diaz in his song go hard.

I’m quiet and I kill like Kawhi

Alvaro Diaz

Kawhi is one of the NBA’s great covers overall, both individually and collectively. In 2019 it led to Toronto raptors to win the championship without being the favorite for it and, although last year’s stumble influences, this season nobody is talking about the Clippers when they are having an exceptional regular season taking into account, in addition, that half of the days they do not have a large part of their starting five.

On an individual level, this season Kawhi is averaging 26 points, 5 assists and 6.6 rebounds. They are not stratospheric numbers, but it is striking that at no time has he been taken into account in the conversation by the MVP having a better record and scoring better than Jokic Y Harden, two of the great favorites.

This Wednesday, the NBA fan community was once again cause for laughter among the images showing the forward, down against Detroit, laughing on the bench next to Paul george of a fall from your partner Amir coffey when he was preparing to make a basket entry without opposition. The comments with the most likes of this publication of Bleacher Report on Instagram with the video they are “my god, you have received a software update for human emotions” or “whenever Kawhi shows emotions it is a highlight”.

The dressing room playlist

Kemba Walker – Eladio Carrión ft. Bad bunny

Faith – Sech

MIB – Myke Towers

It is bastard to be me – Bad Bunny ft. Anuel

Ronca freestyle – Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny x LeBron James Special

Soccer and rumba – Anuel ft. Enrique Iglesias

I knew – Rauw Alejandro

That’s how I am – Anuel ft. Bad bunny

Necessary evil – Cauty ft. Lenny Tavarez

Intense perreo – Ankhal, Farruko, Guaynaa & Kevvo y Gan-Ga Remix – Bryant Myers ft. Anuel

My bed – Karol G

Narcos – Anuel

Pinky ring remix – Miky Woodz, J Balvin, Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez

I don’t give a damn – Bad Bunny

2020 – Kevvo

She understood – Yandel ft. Arcangel and Farruko

Lalu – Omy de Oro

Uniform – The Academy

6 rings – Bad Bunny

You don’t put goat – Bad Bunny

The Difficult – Bad Bunny

The Bad – Sech

Bésame – Daddy Yankee, Zion & Lennox

Fulete – Anuel

Strawberry kiwi – Rauw Alejandro

<3 - Bad Bunny

Medusa – Jhay Cortez ft. Anuel and J Balvin

I didn’t put him down – Miky Woodz

Caro – Bad Bunny

I dress like this – Bad Bunny

From the heart – Bad Bunny

Se Nota – Juhn, Miky Woodz, Bryant Myers and Lary Over

Perfect – Anuel and Ozuna

Pro – Álvaro Diaz

P FKN R – Bad Bunny ft. Arcangel and Kendo Kaponi

Military – Bryant Myers ft. Chen, Farruko, El Alfa, Juliito and Omy de Oro

8/25 – Bad Bunny

Loyal – PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Bad Bunny and Drake

Ma ‘G – J Balvin

I’m a bandit – Ovi ft. Miky woodz

I got used to it – Arcangel ft. Bad bunny

Go hard – Álvaro Díaz ft. Miky Woodz and Lyanno

