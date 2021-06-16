Quick tricks to speed up your Windows 10 PC in less than a minute | Technology

When using a Windows 10 computer, many times we find that its performance is not what it should and this is due to a multitude of factors, but we are going to teach you how to improve the speed of the computer in less than a minute.

Windows 10 is one of the most used operating systems in the world and is present in both latest generation equipment and more modest devices. But having a powerful computer does not free computers from suffering performance drops at certain times and, sometimes, with a few simple tricks you can improve response speed.

It is possible that the arrival of Windows 11 will solve many of the performance problems on computers. In fact, the news that awaits us on launch day has been leaked and, the truth is that it looks really good what the Redmond have done. While we wait for this new version we are going to teach you how to accelerate PC performance in less than a minute.

Restart your computer

Yes, it is what is always said when the computer does not work as it should. But it is that restarting the computer is one of the most effective corrective measures in terms of improving performance. Pressing the restart button will close unnecessary processes that are consuming resources. In addition, it is the most comfortable measure because it is simply to restart in the Windows 10 shutdown menu.

Turn off power saving mode

This measure focuses more on laptops, since desktop computers do not have this feature since they are always connected to the electrical network. In laptops this option is somewhat hidden and you have to look for it, to do it more efficiently the most comfortable thing is to write “Control Panel” in Cortana.

Then what you have to do is click on the first option offered by Cortana, in the menu that will appear the option that interests us is the one that says “Hardware and sound” and we will have to click on that option. Once inside we will see the energy section and in which the energy saving mode can be deactivated. Theirs would be to customize the different modes so that they are always consistent with the task that is being carried out.

Disable autostart programs

Most of the programs that we install on the computer start automatically every time we turn on the computer. What it does when starting a multitude of programs is consuming more than valuable resources for the computer, in addition to slowing down the general functioning of the computer..

To disable programs that start automatically and that are not necessary, you just have to right-click on the Windows bar and then click on Task Manager. Within the Task Manager there are multiple devices, the one that interests us is the one that says “Start” and it will be there where the applications that start automatically appear.

This section also shows the impact of programs that start automatically, since not all of them consume the same amount of resources. What we have to do is to disable those that we see unnecessary. Spotify is, for example, one of those programs that starts as soon as you turn on the computer and, sometimes, this is not necessary.

Disable animations and visual effects

The visual effects and animations that Windows has introduced over the years have improved the experience when using this operating system. But they are a drag on both powerful equipment and powerful equipment. You may not even notice them, but there they are and always consuming resources.

The process to disable them is somewhat more complex than with autostart programs. The first thing to do is write “sysdm.cpl”, do not include quotes, in the Windows search section. It will show us an option that looks like a file, you will have to click on it and wait for the window with the name “System Properties” to open.

Once inside System Properties we will go to the advanced options subsection and click on the configuration option within the performance box. Another window will appear and give us the following options:

Let Windows choose the most appropriate settings for your computer. Adjust for best appearance. Adjust for best performance. Personalize.

The choice is completely free, though It is recommended if we do not care about visual effects or animations is to press the one that adjusts the parameters to obtain the best performance.or. Once this is done, you only have to click on accept and then apply so that the computer is configured.

Turn off automatic and maintenance updates

Windows updates are an important element in the maintenance and security of the Microsoft operating system. The only drawback is the amount of processes that consume resources when it comes to constantly looking for these updates. To disable these automatic updates you have to go back to the Control Panel.

The section that interests us within the Control Panel is Security and Maintenance, Once inside this section, click on “Automatic maintenance” and a submenu will open in which you can deactivate this option or select the one that best suits the needs of the equipment..

It is important to mention that, if we disable automatic and maintenance updates, we will have to perform the updates manually and it is vitally necessary to know when an update is needed to avoid compatibility problems or information theft.