Quick tricks to get the most out of Android Auto | Technology

If you have Android Auto in your car and would like to get the most out of it, sign up these quick tricks and get ready to take advantage of all its functions.

Android Auto has conquered our vehicles. More and more people are taking advantage of the Google operating system in their car. However, the truth is that many users do not know it in depth, which prevents them from taking full advantage of it.

At ComputerHoy.com we have an Android Auto guide in which we explain everything you need to know to use Android Auto: since you can use it from your mobile or integrated into the infotainment screen of your car, through the essential applications that You can not miss even tips to take advantage of it.

We present a series of tips to get the most out of the Android Auto application when using your mobile device in the car.

Now that you know the basics, today we are going to show you some Quick tricks to get the most out of Android Auto.

Keep an eye on the traffic. Even if you are not following a route on Google Maps to reach your destination, if you wish, you can have the app show you the traffic in real time. You can activate this option by tapping the gear icon and selecting the traffic icon. Customize the apps menu. Android Auto offers you the possibility to choose the applications that you want to be seen in the menu. To do this, go to Android Auto Settings, go to Customize App menus, tap on Sort and choose Custom order. Then restart Android Auto and you can put the apps in the order you want.

Set shortcuts. Android Auto allows you to create shortcuts to specific contacts and Google Assistant commands in the Android Auto panel. Tap Personalize from the app drawer on the car screen, open the phone and select Add a shortcut to the menu. From here you have the possibility to add a shortcut to practically any Google assistant command. Select your preferred music app. To set the default music app in Android Auto, select Settings in the Android Auto panel and then tap Access on the phone screen. Then open your phone and go to Google Assistant> Music. Here you can choose the default music app from the different supported options. Another alternative is to ask the Google Assistant to play a certain song on the music service of your choice. Set up voice control. Since your hands are full, voice control comes in handy when you’re behind the wheel. Depending on your car, you can invoke the assistant by saying “Ok Google” or by tapping a button on the steering wheel to start talking. Click the Settings button in your car, select Access on the phone screen, and then open your phone to make sure the “Ok Google” Detection option is enabled.

Find more compatible apps. Do you want to find more apps for Android Auto? Google offers you a complete list that you can see here. Take advantage of quick steering wheel functions. Your car’s instruction manual will provide you with valuable information about the Android Auto shortcuts in your vehicle. Take a look to see what you can do from the wheel, like controlling the volume, playing the songs or activating Google Assistant, among many others. Avoid distractions. For security reasons, it is advisable to activate the Do not disturb mode of your mobile while driving, and Android Auto can do it automatically. To do this, go to Settings in the application drawer of your mobile, tap on Settings> Access on the phone screen and then access from your mobile to Driving mode> Behavior. Select Turn on do not disturb mode.