Quick farewell to Arruabarrena and Bassols in Palermo

While the main stars of the women’s circuit headed to Tokyo to begin their participation in the Olympic Games in a few days, other players prepared to play other competitions throughout the world. In that sense, the Spanish Lara Arruabarrena Y Marina Bassols Ribera fell on their debut in the Palermo WTA 250 against Grace Min (6-3 and 6-4) and against Jil Teichmann (3-6, 6-4 and 6-1), respectively, and they could not take advantage of this week to add interesting points for the international ranking.