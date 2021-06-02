QUIC, Google’s proposal turned into a standard, will speed up the Internet

Developed as an update to Chrome so that the speed at which data was transmitted from the browser to the server, QUIC has passed a level and is already a standard.

As it is already an official Internet protocol and standard, QUIC can be used by anyone who develops a service on the Internet. In fact, it is recommended for contexts where speed is paramount.

What is QUIC

QUIC is nothing less than a new alternative to TCP, the Internet transport protocol that has been in operation since 1974. It provides a foundation for new applications, but existing applications, such as HTTP, can be adapted to use it.

QUIC is a general purpose safe transportation standard. It is a connection-oriented protocol that creates an interaction between a client and a server.

The protocol supports a series of multiplexed connections via UDP (User Datagram Protocol, integrated into the Internet Protocol) and designed to provide TLS / SSL equivalent protection with lower transport and connection latency.

According to Google, QUIC is very similar to TCP + TLS + HTTP / 2, but implemented over UDP and among its advantages is a lower connection establishment latency, improved congestion control, error correction or connection migration.

Web browsers and Internet services have been testing the technology for years, but the revival of the IETF is a sign that the standard is mature enough to be widely adopted.

The origin of QUIC

QUIC was first implemented in 2013 as an update to Google Chrome that improved the speed at which data was transferred from the browser to the company’s servers.

The protocol was subsequently tested in several different contexts and applications, before being submitted to the IETF for consideration in 2016.

Like TCP, QUIC’s role is to dictate how information is divided into packets, sent over the Internet, and then re-formed at its destination. However, unlike its predecessor, QUIC is based on the much faster User Datagram Protocol (UDP) and has a superior mechanism for recovering data that may have been lost along the way.

In a document published in 2017, Google stated that QUIC is capable of improving search query loading speed by 8% on PC and 4% on mobile and reducing YouTube buffering times by up to by 18% in computers and 15% in telephones.

TCP to QUIC

Websites and services using encrypted connections are expected to be able to use QUIC and experience a particularly large speed increase.

However, migrating from TCP to QUIC will not be an easy task, since there are a lot of existing services that are built around the old protocol.