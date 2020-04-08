Quibi is your option for digital entertainment this quarantine | Instagram

Platforms with content for mobile devices are becoming more common and Quibi arrives to expand your borders of entertainment.

You can see what you never imagined, see Chance the Rappe play pranks on Hollywood stars, a new action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, or how about a six-minute edition of “60 Minutes,” just with Quibi it can be possible.

The term amalgamates the words “quick” and “bite”, is to say an exclusive content for cell phones which delivers small parts of movies and television shows.

Also, every day presents news, sports and weather under the name of Daily Essentials, which add to the impressive number of 175 programs planned for this year.

The debut of this program was last Monday in the United States and Canada, it will have a free period of 90 days and 50 programs, all in maximum segments 10 minutes.

Between the productions “Punk’d” stands out, with Chance the Rapper as host and executive producer; the Hemsworth and Waltz movie “Most Dangerous Game,” and “Chrissy’s Court,” in which Chrissy Teigen assumes a Judge Judy-style role.

Some other content to be played on Quibi They are Reese Witherspoon, Joe Jonas, Jennifer López, Lena Waithe and Sophie Turner.

However, the heaviest names behind this company are its executives: Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman.

In the 1980s, Katzenberg he revived the Walt Disney Co. studio and its animation division with hits like “The Little Mermaid”, and in 1994 he co-founded DreamWorks SGK with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen.

Katzenberg is the master mind of Quibi And he chose Whitman, who was also a Disney executive, as the platform’s CEO.

For Katzenberg, the product is what will make Quibi a winner.

In all my years there has been a rule that has never failed, never, “he said. “When I had great content in my hands, be it an animation or a movie … television shows, a Broadway show, a novel or anything, if it’s really good it has never failed.”

And although it will deal with strong competition with other platforms such as Youtube, this to Katzenberg it does not take away the dream.

Katzenberg rejects the idea that Quibi, with his top-notch talent and the high quality of his films, could be undermined by YouTube.

