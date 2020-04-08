After several months of waiting, this Monday came Quibi, the new exclusive mobile streaming platform created by Jeff Katzenberg and whose peculiarity is content of less than 10 minutes long.

According to information from the mobile analysis company Sensor Tower, on his first day on the market, Quibi managed 300,000 downloads. However, despite being a not inconsiderable number, it fell far short of the downloads it achieved Disney plus the day of its launch.

The streaming platform of Mickey Mouse and company, broke into the market the November 12, 2019 and in those 24 hours, 14 million people they installed it on their devices. This means that, compared to Disney +, Quibi only achieved one 7.5% of downloads.

But all is not lost, the exclusive streaming service for mobile phones is currently the third most downloaded application in the United States, just below Zoom Y TikTok. We will wait to see how this platform continues to position itself over the months.

