Qui-Gon will be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Liam Neeson responds

The Star Wars franchise is almost infinite and Disney Plus he knows. That explains the different lines of expansion of one of the most important universes in history. These productions not only attract fans, cult followers for years, but also critics. One of these new contents will be the series on Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor leading the cast.

At first, a few years ago, people were thinking about making a movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi. The production would address part of those sections that were not seen in the movies. It must be remembered that the character was played in the original saga by Alec Guinness and then in the prequels, for Ewan McGregor.

However, that initial idea germinated until it mutated into a miniseries that will have six chapters. It was confirmed by Kathleen Kennedy, president of LucasFilm, during 2019; he did it to the point of commenting that the six scripts were already written.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s plot

The story tells what happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi between Revenge of the Sith (George Lucas, 2005) and A new hope (George Lucas, 1977). It must be remembered that the first of the mentioned films describes Obi-Wan Kenobi assuming that his Padawan and friend, Anakin Skywalker, joins the dark side of the force. The second of the referred productions deals with the character many years later.

After what happened in Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi traveled to Tatooine with Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker’s son. That is a part of the different sections of the story that, it is hoped, should be covered in the series. Deborah Chow, who was part of the Star Wars Universe directing two episodes of The Mandalorian, will be the director.

Chow went on to comment that they were reviewing the scripts with the aim of laying threads properly towards the original saga and prequels. Taking care of those details will leave the rest of the plot about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Keep in mind that pre-production and production have been affected by COVID-19.

The cast confirmed by Disney Plus

On March 29, 2021, Disney Plus confirmed through its Twitter profile to a large part of the cast that it will be part of the production.

Ewan McGregor will be joined by: Hayden Christensen (yes, who played Anakin Skywalker), Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani (one from Marvel’s The Eternals), Indira Varma (from Game of Thrones), O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung kang (Han, in Fast and Furious), Simone kessell, Joel edgerton (who was already a part of Star Wars, as Owen Lars), Rupert friend Y Benny safdie.

From this selection, especially with the presence of Hayden Christensen, it is intuited that part of the series will make winks, references and recreate moments between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Based on that relationship, and known to the cast, on the table was a question: And Qui-Gon?

Why is it valid to think

who could Qui-Gon appear?

Qui-Gon Jinn was Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Master. Considering that the series will be set in a time where Qui-Gon no longer lives, it wouldn’t make much sense to ask about him. However, after the events of Revenge of the Sith, it is referenced that Qui-Gon has found a way to communicate from the afterlife.

To this is added another detail: Qui-Gon is the one who insists that Anakin be embraced by the Jedi Order.. Once accepted, their relationship developed between fatherhood and the values ​​of the Jedi Masters. However, beyond speculation and possible interpretations in this regard, the Liam Neeson was pronounced.

The actor, recognized for his roles in different action films and in the Batman saga directed by Christopher Nolan, went through Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the show, Liam Neeson was asked whether or not to appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series: “No I dont think so. I have not been contacted. I heard that Ewan McGregor will do the series. ” The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to hit Disney Plus in 2022.

Read this too …