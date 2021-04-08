Qui-Gon Jinn would have a cameo in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Qui-Gon Jinn He is one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars and the rumors about his possible return to the saga do not stop. The most recent one points to a possible cameo in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney Plus.

According to a Reddit theory, the time it took Qui-Gon Jinn to communicate with his protégé coincides with the period in which the series is set. According to the Star Wars Skywalker A Family At War book, the Jedi Knight it took 10 years to become a force ghost.

Before he and Yoda parted ways, the old Jedi revealed that Obi-Wan’s beloved master, Qui-Gon Jinn, had returned from the Force underworld, manifesting his conscious mind even after death. It took him 10 years, but finally Obi-Wan was able to communicate with his dearest friend, resurrected within the cosmic Force. «

Kristin Baver’s book tells the story of the Skywalker family and spans the entire Star Wars saga. The biography is part of the canon, so this small excerpt open the door to the return of Qui-Gon Jinn, something fans have been asking for for the past few years.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. Includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You’ll also be able to watch Marvel and Star Wars content and Pixar’s great animated films.

The fate of the Jedi knight is one of the most studied. Following his tragic death at the hands of Darth Maul in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Qui-Gon it does not become a phantom of force. Apparently he is the one discover how to retain your consciousness when you die and later teaches Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Qui-Gon Jinn’s return is mentioned in ‘Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’

The process is briefly mentioned in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, when Yoda tells Obi-Wan Kenobi that he will teach him to communicate with his master.

An old friend has reached the path to immortality. One who has returned from the underworld of the Force, your old master […] How to communicate with him, I will teach you. »

After abandoning Anakin Skywalker on Mustafar, Obi-Wan and the rest of the Jedi face imminent annihilation thanks to Order 66. Before leaving for Tatooine with Luke, Kenobi delivers Leia to Bail Organa, who later becomes the architect of the Rebel Alliance.

In his period of isolation in the desert, Obi-Wan Kenobi continues his training as a Jedi and manages to communicate with Qui-Gon Jinn. If Disney considers this, it is possible that Liam Neeson has a stake in the series for Disney Plus.

Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi in ‘The Clone Wars’

A few months ago the actor declared that he would be willing to return to Star Wars. Neeson was unaware that fans are calling for his return, or what is currently happening with the franchise.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is one of the big bets from Disney Plus. After starting filming in the UK in January, the production will move to Los Angeles to continue filming. The six episodes will be directed by Deborah Chow, responsible of [The Mandalorian](https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/Xxy5jo), and will use a format similar to the popular bounty hunter series.

More on this topic