With the coronavirus pandemic, the queue for an ICU vacancy in Rio already has 369 people. Another five states in Brazil exceed 70% of the ICU bed occupancy. In the midst of despair, the families of victims who do not die before getting a bed have tried everything. A resident of Mesquita, in Baixada Fluminense, Rosilene Vieira Medeiros took her mother to a private hospital even though she had no money to pay for hospitalization. “Am I going to let my mother die?”

Her mother, Marilene Vieira Medeiros, 65, has been hospitalized since Saturday in a private unit in Nova Iguaçu, in the neighboring municipality of Mesquita. Since Monday, she has officially entered the queue of the public health system to try a bed. He still hasn’t succeeded.

According to Rosilene, they even commented that she would be close to being transferred to the Regional Hospital Zilda Arns, in the south of the state, the only one where there are still (few) places for covid-19 patients in serious condition. “But there was another more serious patient to be transferred before her. Only that patient died and she was not called,” he says.

Before being admitted to the private hospital, where the family’s debt would have already exceeded R $ 20,000, Marilene felt short of breath and chest pain at home. She was taken to the Mesquita Emergency Care Unit (UPA). There, according to the daughter, the doctor reported that she was experiencing anxiety. At home, the symptoms returned. And aggravated. Headaches and fever added to the discomfort. They returned to the UPA and, this time, prescribed medicine, but did not admit her. The drugs did not relieve the pain – on the contrary, Marilene got worse, and her daughter had to call the ambulance.

With the system saturated, Rio bet all the chips in field hospitals. So far, however, only one has been opened, and with reduced capacity. In all, eight units are planned, which will be opened throughout May – the initial date given by the government was April 30. The hospitals will add 1,800 beds to the network, divided between ICU and infirmary.

