Currently, it can be said that having a loyalty program is a great option for companies, in fact, as highlighted by Adobe, these types of programs have grown significantly, with up to 77 percent of consumers participating already in a loyalty program for firms in the retail sector. Although it is a great tool to count on, you should know that its development and optimal operation depend on some key elements, which can be understood as questions to be answered.

According to Zsuzsa Kecsmar, CMO of the firm Antavo, these are the key questions that will help develop a good loyalty program:

The intention behind this first question is to identify the goal of the loyalty program. It is important to clarify the reason behind it.

You can create a list to find out why you want to start the loyalty program and what are the business goals behind that decision. Then you can create a top based on its importance.

Some typical answers to the above questions may be getting more chekouts, increasing the frequency of purchases, increasing the overall value of purchases and activating inactive customers.

How will you measure the results?

As part of this second question you should consider that it is time to see the numbers. A goal is irrelevant without exact numbers so pay attention to detail.

Consider where the company is now in a matter of numbers and what you would like to achieve with the loyalty program, as well as the time range to achieve that goal.

According to the source, creating a plan based on numbers, for example, for the next three months will show the return on investment (ROI) of the initial configuration of the loyalty program and, in the long term, this will drive and improve focus.

Who is the goal of the loyalty program?

The intention behind this third question is to get the right focus for the program. According to the source, 65 percent of customers love loyalty programs. These programs have a large target audience. However, they should not be left within the reach of anyone.

This is because not all clients are the same. Everyone wants different things from a brand or company. A returning customer may appreciate you if you value their opinion, while a new customer may be interested only in discounts.

With this in mind, first, you must choose a single segment of consumers and then think about how you can use them to achieve your goal.

Choosing a single segment also means that you will not congratulate all your customers. But once you’ve honed the strategy for one segment, you can focus on another consumer segment.

How much will go to the program?

This fourth question is about money and is that a loyalty program involves costs. However, rewards are not the most expensive aspect. What can cause a company to spend its resources is the time and effort it spends building and launching its program.

Also, advertising at this point is not yet part of the picture. If you have a loyalty program, then you should start talking about it on every available channel where the business has a presence.

A successful loyalty program must be developed on a budget that includes predictable and unpredictable costs.

How will the loyalty program be implemented at a technical level?

On the other hand, developing a program of this type is not only marketing or a business strategy, it also involves challenges in the technical section.

For example, if you build your own platform, you should be aware that it will be full of uncertainties and failures and tests that will never seem to end. You have to spend a lot of time figuring out what works and what doesn’t.

On the other hand, choosing a software for the loyalty program may be a better option. There will be a more advanced loyalty logic. It will connect to databases and systems so that it can be fully integrated with marketing automation, online store and point of sale systems. With software, you can have everything you want, from smart loyalty logic, to reward management, to reporting.

If you go this route, you should know that an IT team or a systems integrator agency is required to implement it.

What customer actions do you want to motivate?

One of the best things about loyalty programs is that they motivate a variety of consumer actions. While purchases are important, other customer actions are important as well.

For example, existing customers can be encouraged to recommend the most popular products to new customers, this through the development of reviews of their product purchases, which are recommended. Also, you can get customers to spread the word about the company and then restart them by their references (something like the transport and delivery app systems like Uber or Rappi).

The options are multiple, others to contemplate can be rewarding them for working, for downloading a mobile app, reading the newsletter and even trying the latest on your menu (if you have a restaurant).

Why will people do what you want them to do?

This question is intended for brands and companies to define what the incentives will be. People will only do what they want you to do if they feel the urge. But offering free or discounted items doesn’t guarantee real engagement. If customers get better deals from someone else, they will take them and leave your company.

Therefore, elements such as gamification can be a great ally. If customers can, for example, earn points, earn rewards and achieve some status as customers, and see their ranking on a board, they will be more motivated to participate.

How will you connect the loyalty system to your business or Point of Sale?

Whether you buy software to implement the loyalty program or develop it on your own, you will need to integrate this element in the e-commerce system or at the point of sale.

For example, points offered to purchase a product online must appear during checkout. Or if the cashier scans the identifier (be it a card, a mobile pass or a QR code on the phone’s screen), the discount will be applied through the point of sale, so it is better if one suits the customer.

How will you keep people interested in the long term?

As reported by Loyalty One, 95 percent of companies report that members of loyalty programs spend more money compared to non-members. Therefore, companies must seek to add more people on a continuous basis.

However, having such a program will attract clients on their own. Consumers must be informed, educated and interact with them. In this sense, the answer to this question is to promote. Advertise the program on different channels, with banners, newsletters, calls to action, Facebook announcements, etc. Promote in physical stores. The idea is to make the program visible.

How will you optimize the loyalty program based on feedback?

Finally, this question is intended for adjustments to be considered. If you have already achieved success with the launch of the loyalty program, you should know that the work does not end there. A loyalty program can be interpreted as a new product that still needs to be polished.

To achieve this you have to seek customer feedback and integrate them. If there are weaknesses, modify existing actions or rewards, as well as create new ones to make it more fun.

