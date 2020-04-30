The LFP decided on Thursday to definitively end the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons on the sidelines of the coronavirus epidemic. The governing body of professional football has also confirmed the future coronations of PSG in L1 and Lorient in L2 as well as the names of the promoted and relegated. Not yet official, this decision must be validated by the LFP’s board of directors but does not answer all the questions.

Will Rennes have to go through Champions League play-offs?

Third in Ligue 1 after the end of the season, Rennes won their ticket to the Champions League. Due to the place of France, the fifth nation in the UEFA index, the Bretons will have to go through two rounds (Q3 and play-offs) back and forth to enter the group stage.

But the team trained by Julien Stéphan can still hope for direct qualification provided that the winner of the Europa League is already qualified for the next C1. For the moment, only Inter Milan and Sevilla FC wins would qualify Rennes.

Will the finals of the two cups be played?

The question is important since it will allow us to know the names of the two teams that will accompany Lille in the Europa League. Olympique Lyonnais would win its qualification if it won the League Cup final against PSG. Ditto for AS Saint-Etienne, still against PSG, in the Coupe de France.

Problem, the LFP did not communicate on the question and a vagueness persists as for the name of the qualified in C3. For its last edition, the Coupe de la Ligue may not come to an end. Noël Le Graët, president of the FFF wants to see the final of the Coupe de France disputed in early August or is afraid of not playing it. It remains to be seen who will have priority between the finalists of the national cups or the fixed classification of Ligue 1. If the championship wins, Reims and Nice would play in the Europa League. OL and ASSE would be deprived of Europe.

Will there be roadblocks between the L1 and the L2?

The LFP has decided to validate the climbs of Lorient and Lens in Ligue 1 and to send Amiens and Toulouse, last of the elite, to Ligue 2. However, the League does not plan to organize roadblocks between the 17th of the elite and the winner of the L2 play-offs.

In the struggle for retention in L1, Nîmes, Saint-Etienne and Dijon therefore escaped relegation. Contenders for a place in the play-offs, AC Ajaccio, Troyes and Clermont say goodbye to their dream of going up to Ligue 1.

Will Ligue 2 play 22 clubs?

The stoppage of the Ligue 2 season and the frozen classification, however, did not settle the question of relegation to National 1. And for good reason, unlike L1 and L2, the third division is managed by the FFF. The LFP therefore cannot choose the action plan alone. There is therefore still uncertainty regarding the descents.

If Pau and Dunkirk should be promoted to Ligue 2, Orléans and Le Mans still have a chance to stay. Ligue 2 could therefore see 22 teams compete in the 2020-21 season. The LFP answered some questions this Thursday but not all. Answers will have to be found before the general assembly with the 40 professional clubs.