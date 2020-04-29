What final ranking?

History will remember that the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season ended on March 8, with a Lille-OL (1-0) at the end of the 28th day. A month and a half later, French football authorities will have to look into the thorny classification file. If the recommendations of UEFA are taken into account, the idea of ​​a white season should be ruled out. We can therefore imagine a PSG crowned champion, although nothing is recorded. But after? Will there be descents, and how many? What about the climbs in Ligue 2?

In addition, it will be necessary to determine the European qualifiers for the 2020-2021 season. Again, UEFA asked associations to prioritize “sporting merit” over the 2019-2020 season in the event of premature termination. But knowing that the Strasbourg-PSG match counting for the 28th day could not be played, which classification will be retained? That of the 28th day at the quotient of points? Or the one after the 27th day, the last fully disputed? If in the two cases, the first four do not change (PSG, OM, Rennes, LOSC), the option of the 27th day “would favor” OL and Montpellier, rather than Reims and Nice. The debate is far from over.

What will happen for PSG and OL in the Champions League?

If the French season is over, this is not the case for the European season. However, PSG and OL are still involved in the Champions League. The two clubs could therefore face an improbable calendar. Ideally, UEFA wants the C1 and C3 to resume and end in August. If this is the case, neither Paris nor Lyon should have official matches before this deadline. Will they only be able to train beforehand? Will they be able to play possible European games at home, even behind closed doors? Again, the blur is total.

Will TV rights be paid?

More championship, this means more matches on the antennas of current broadcasters, namely Canal + and BeIN Sports. Last week, the Professional Football League (LFP) announced an agreement with the two channels for the payment of TV rights for the L1 and L2 matches already played. But he had to fight, to deliver a standoff, for that. So hard to imagine Canal and BeIN paying for matches that will never take place, either on the field or on the air. How much will the shortfall be assessed? And Mediapro, the main broadcaster from the 2020-2021 season, will he come to join the debate by trying to lower his own bill? The rest should quickly say.

What economic consequences for clubs?

This question is linked to the previous one, but not only. With the end of the championship, professional clubs should miss several million euros in TV rights, but they will also be able to draw a line (final) on revenue in terms of ticketing or even sponsorship, for example. Certain formations, already fragile economically before the crisis, could find themselves in a very, very delicate situation. Will lasting agreements be made with players for lower wages? Will the government maintain its assistance measures, such as short-time working, for several more months? Will UEFA fly to the aid of the teams most affected? The site, to limit the breakage, promises to be immense.