(CNN Spanish) – Like every Friday, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers the questions he receives from our audience through Twitter.

In this episode, we clarify doubts about serological or molecular tests, coronavirus symptoms, the use of medicines such as ivermectin, about whether ‘laser guns’ to measure temperature cause brain damage and the permanence of the virus in asymptomatic patients.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will answer some of the questions that have been left on our Twitter account @DrHuerta.

@drhuerta if you start using the vaccines that are antibody, I mean the Passives that cannot cause the lymphocytes to become lazy and stop defending the body from possible viruses, fungal bacteria etc https://t.co/agjJ1S7ncm – doralzuela2019 (@ doralzuela2019) June 25, 2020

Passive immunity, as we described in the June 24 podcast, uses the antibodies produced by lymphocytes to prevent the new coronavirus from entering cells and does not affect their function at all.

Therefore, the use of these synthetic antibodies does not impede the protective function of this type of white blood cell.

@drhuerta dr good night I wanted to ask you a question my husband came out positive in a molecular test the funny thing is that I don’t, we live together we sleep together this because it is and what I should do…. – Catalina (@ Catalin83432388) June 25, 2020

Good question, Catalina.

It is difficult to explain, it is possible that you have been infected and the test that was done has been taken badly. In this way, he gave a false negative result. Another possibility is that you have not been infected, which is rare, but possible.

In any case, if it has been 21 days since he was sick, there should be no danger of contagion for you. It also doesn’t tell me if you had symptoms. If so, we must think that you had the disease despite a negative test and we assume that you have also recovered.

@drhuerta, a person with hypothyroidism, is it a pre-existing disease? – raymunda (@raymundass) June 24, 2020

Hello Raymunda. No, hypothyroidism is not considered a risk factor for complicating the new coronavirus.

@drhuerta Good morning Dr. I wanted to ask you if there is a possibility of getting Coronavirus. Since I fell and got an open wound on a busy sidewalk in the city with high levels of contagion. Thank you. – marlyn p (@ marlynp10) June 24, 2020

Good question, Marlyn.

Until now, the new coronavirus has not been shown to enter the body through a wound. Washing it with soap and water is the first thing one should do, to eliminate the possibility of any type of infection.

Doctor, a question for your podcast. 3 months ago I was sick with Covid symptoms. My daughters too. In Colombia there was little talk of Covid. Now they are done. The test came out positive and IGg negative. Are you likely to have immunity but not positive IGg? – CartageneroLibertario🥚 (@costenoliberta) June 24, 2020

Excellent question, Cartagenero. There are several possibilities, one is that you never got sick from covid-19 and that what you had at that time was another respiratory disease.

Another alternative is that you did become infected, but the test was false negative, which is unfortunate, but relatively common.

Another possibility is that you did become infected, but produce so little immunoglobulin G that it is no longer detectable.

Hello…. How true is it: that “the laser pistols” that measure the temperature in supermarkets or when entering to work in some companies … they are “diminishing the neural connections” to the individual. Does anyone know?… Because they have sent me a video about it. @ Drhuerta – Maritza Chapman (@ chavita07) June 24, 2020

This is a very common question, Maritza. The short answer is that these types of devices do not cause any type of brain damage. I explain.

Those devices are called infrared temperature detectors or infrared thermometers. Incredibly they do not eliminate radiation, it is the other way around, they have sensors that detect the infrared or heat temperature emitted by the person’s body and therefore measure the temperature.

What happens is that in order for the person taking the temperature to know where to point the device and register the temperature well, the pistol emits a low-intensity laser beam that does not cause harm, unless it is pointed at one eye for a long time. weather.

@drhuerta regarding the Covid-19, should one bathe and wash their clothes after returning from the street? Thank you – Sergio BCV (@sergiocar_vel) June 24, 2020

Hi Sergio, that depends on where you have been. If you only went for a walk to the dog or to the market and there were not many people, I don’t think you have to wash your clothes or take a bath. But if you’ve been in a hospital, surrounded by a lot of patients with symptoms of covid-19, you probably have to.

Obviously if someone spat or sneezed on your clothes, you should wash them.

@drhuerta Dear doctor, what is the difference between an antiviral and a vaccine? Here in Peru they say that an antiviral comes out for September. Thank you for your attention. – Lui_SS (@ luss0091064) June 23, 2020

Excellent question, Lui. An antiviral is a drug – an example of which is remdesivir – that acts on the virus and can inactivate it. For comparison, it means what an antibiotic is for bacteria.

The vaccine, as we have described it in several previous episodes, is a medicine that uses the modified virus, its particles or another type of biological agent so that, when administered, it deceives the body and causes it to produce defenses or antibodies that neutralize entry of the virus into the cells.

In the official figures of the pandemic, among the detected cases are the asymptomatic? – David Figueroa (@dagonzalo) June 23, 2020

Yes David, as advised by the World Health Organization, positives should include all cases in which tests of the virus, whether molecular or serological, are positive, regardless of whether people have symptoms or not.

One country accused of not complying with that rule was China, which stopped registering asymptomatic patients as a positive case.

Amaranta asks us: How safe is it to hug my 2-year-old granddaughter? Both my husband and I are over 65 and have complicated medical conditions.

@drhuerta how safe is it to hug my 2 year old granddaughter. Both my husband and I are 67 and 75 years old and with complicated medical conditions. – Amaranta73 (@ Amaranta73) June 23, 2020

Look, if the girl has been in a well-run quarantine – and her parents must be very honest with you on that information – there would be no problem seeing her granddaughter.

Ask the girl’s parents well if there is any risk that one of them has brought the virus home. If they say they have carried out a disciplined quarantine, I repeat, there would be no problem in being with your granddaughter, even without a mask.

Good afternoon Dr. I have a question, since a week ago three of the mild symptoms of Covid 19 in the government app told me to isolate myself but they never suggested that I take the test, I do not have the money to do it, so I do not know to catalog My case – Kiara Maria (@ kiara1362) June 23, 2020

Hello Kiara, if in the area where you live there are many cases of coronavirus, you must assume that you have the disease and avoid infecting other people, isolating yourself for 14 days, using a mask and practicing physical distance with those around you at home.

Obviously, a test would have been important to confirm if you have the disease, but the clinical diagnosis is more important.

@drhuerta doctor if a person takes ivermectin as prevention, without having symptoms, it is possible that after that they can become infected with the coronavirus ???? – Oscar Guzmán Erausquin (@ErausquinOscar) June 23, 2020

Look Oscar, there is no scientific study that has shown that ivermectin works to prevent infection. Therefore, contagion can occur, with or without ivermectin.

@drhuerta

Good afternoon doctor

I have a question

I want to know

If loss of smell and taste can be symptoms of covid 19

Since in past days I have the flu but I already feel good, what I noticed is that I cannot smell odors and I don’t feel much the flavors – Luis (@ Luis69305657) June 22, 2020

Of course Luis, these symptoms can be part of the diagnosis of covid-19, but they can also be of many other diseases.

That’s why only a doctor who asks the right questions and tests can tell if those symptoms belong to the new coronavirus or to another disease. A test would only be a supplement to the doctor’s clinical judgment.

How long does the covid 19 virus disappear from the body of an asymptomatic completely? – Carlosng (@ Carlosn69396222) June 22, 2020

That is an excellent question Carlos. Unfortunately we still have no answer for it. A recent study found that asymptomatic patients were able to clear the virus for an average time of 19 days, compared to 14 for symptomatic people. We will have to wait for more studies to be done on the subject.

